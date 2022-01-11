Tamara Rojo steps down from English National Ballet after 10 years

Tamara Rojo is stepping down as artistic director at the English National Ballet after 10 years of “incredible leadership and creativity”, the company has announced.

The lead principle dancer has said she is leaving the “extraordinary company” in late 2022 to become the artistic director of San Francisco Ballet.

Since taking up the role in 2012, she has introduced ground-breaking works into the Company’s repertoire and aspired to demystify the artform.

Rojo, 47, said: “It has been an honour to have led this extraordinary company for the last 10 years.

“I am incredibly proud of all that we have achieved together, from the tremendous talent working within and alongside the Company, to creating and moving into the amazing new building we now call our home, to the off-stage communities we have established with our education and engagement work.

“English National Ballet’s fundamental aim to bring world-class ballet to the widest possible audience has always resonated with me.

“It is the reason the Company has been a part of my life for so many years, from performing here as a dancer early in my career, to returning as artistic director in 2012.

“It has been a privilege to be the custodian of English National Ballet and as I prepare to hand over the reins, I am confident that this world-class company which is at the forefront of ballet’s growth and evolution with a much-deserved place on the international stage, will continue to flourish and thrive.”

Tamara Rojo is made a CBE by the Prince of Wales (Yui Mok/PA)

This month, she will make her choreographic and directorial debut with Raymonda, her first full-length ballet which English National Ballet will perform at the London Coliseum.

The story, usually set during the Crusades, will take place in the Crimean War, drawing on the spirit and work of the women supporting the war effort, including Florence Nightingale.

