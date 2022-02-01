Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Alec Baldwin to host new art fraud podcast

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 12:25 am
Alec Baldwin to host new art fraud podcast (Ian West/PA)
Alec Baldwin to host new art fraud podcast (Ian West/PA)

Alec Baldwin will narrate a new podcast about one of the biggest cases of US art fraud in history.

The first episode of Art Fraud airs on February 1, amid the actor’s ongoing legal battle following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The podcast, written by Vanity Fair reporter Michael Shnayerson and hosted by Baldwin, tells the story of the Knoedler Gallery.

The revered art gallery in New York City collapsed following a scandal involving dozens of disputed paintings and over 80 million dollars in profit.

Founded in 1846, It closed in 2011 after 165 years in operation.

In a trailer for the podcast, Baldwin describes the story as one of “deception, greed and forgery” in the art world.

It comes as Baldwin continues to fight two lawsuits brought against him following the fatal shooting of Ms Hutchins on the set of western Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Lawyers acting on behalf of the actor recently appealed to have allegations, brought by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, thrown out.

Along with nearly two dozen other defendants associated with the film, Baldwin is also facing another lawsuit brought by the head of lighting on the film, Serge Svetnoy, over the incident.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal