Home Entertainment

How diverse are this year’s Bafta film nominations?

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 1:57 pm
Bafta award mask trophies (PA)
The 2022 Bafta film award nominations are not quite as diverse as last year’s ground-breaking list.

Just under a third (29%) of acting nominations have gone to non-white performers – down sharply from two-thirds in 2021, which was a record high.

All six nominees for best supporting actor are white, compared with just two out of six last year.

And only one of the six nominees for best actress is non-white (Tessa Thompson, for the film Passing).

The figure of 29% non-white acting nominees is still above historical levels, however.

SHOWBIZ Bafta
(PA Graphics)

It is also a clear improvement on the 2020 list, when every acting nominee was white.

Women make up half of the nominees for best director – down slightly on last year, when they outnumbered men for the first time in Bafta history, by four to two.

The three women nominated this year are Jane Campion (for The Power Of The Dog), Audrey Diwan (Happening) and Julia Ducournau (Titane).

If one of them wins, it will be only the third time in Bafta history that a woman has been named best director.

The two previous times were in 2010, when Kathryn Bigelow won for The Hurt Locker, and in 2021, when Chloe Zhao won for Nomadland.

SHOWBIZ Bafta
(PA Graphics)

Some 29% of acting nominations have gone to British performers.

This is lower than usual – the average since 2000 has been just over a third (34%).

In 2002, 60% of acting nominations went to British talent, and this remains the highest proportion so far this century.

A particularly lean year for British actors came in 2013 when they accounted for just 15% of the nominations.

SHOWBIZ Bafta
(PA Graphics)

The rest of this year’s acting nominations are spread across a diverse range of nationalities: American, Australian, Ethiopian, Irish and Norwegian.

Of the 24 people nominated in the four acting categories, 19 are first-time nominees – down slightly from 21 out of 24 last year.

Unlike in 2021, this year there is one film that is a clear frontrunner in terms of nominations.

Dune is nominated in 11 categories, ahead of eight for The Power of the Dog and six for Belfast.

SHOWBIZ Bafta
(PA Graphics)

None of Dune’s nominations are for acting, however.

They are mostly in technical categories, along with a nod for best film and best adapted screenplay.

