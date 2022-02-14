Alexandra Burke expecting first child with footballer Darren Randolph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alexandra Burke expecting first child with footballer Darren Randolph

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 9:37 am
Alexandra Burke has revealed she is expecting with her first child with footballer boyfriend Darren Randolph (Ian West/PA)
Alexandra Burke has revealed she is expecting with her first child with footballer boyfriend Darren Randolph (Ian West/PA)

Alexandra Burke has revealed she is expecting with her first child with footballer boyfriend Darren Randolph.

The former X Factor winner, 33, shared the news in a video on Instagram, which showed her revealing her baby bump.

She captioned the video “Due June 2022.”

The video shows Burke and Randolph on a country walk with their two dogs.

As they stand near a lake, Randolph gets to his knees to kiss her stomach.

The clip then shows the couple both rubbing her bump as Burke smiles.

Goalkeeper Randolph, 34, who plays for West Ham and the Republic of Ireland, shared the same video on his Instagram page.

Burke rose to fame on The X Factor in 2008, when she won the ITV talent show after duetting with Beyonce.

She has since forged a successful career in music and the West End.

She appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, when she was partnered with Gorka Marquez.

