Zoe Kravitz addresses impact of her famous parents on career

By Press Association
February 14, 2022, 11:03 am
Zoe Kravitz (Matt Crossick/PA)
Zoe Kravitz (Matt Crossick/PA)

Zoe Kravitz has said it was “hard” when people assumed her success was due to her famous parents.

The actress, singer and model said she was “incredibly privileged” but that she also had to work hard and began pursuing the life of a performer while still very young.

The 33-year-old is the daughter of rock and blues musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet.

(Elle UK/Zoey Grossman/PA)

Kravitz, who will star as Catwoman in the forthcoming Batman film alongside Robert Pattinson, discussed her career during an interview with Elle UK.

She said: “There was a little bit of embarrassment around what came with my last name. People would always assume that if I got a job, it was because of that. That was hard.

“But I was incredibly privileged. I got an agent easily. I’m not going to pretend like it didn’t help me get into the room.

“But I had to remember that I work hard, and as a child I was putting on performances in my grandparents’ house. And it had nothing to do with who my family was. It was because I loved it.

“I’m proud of where I come from. Now it’s nice to be in a space where I feel like when people ask me about my parents, I’m not like, ‘Let’s not talk about that’.

“I’m like, ‘They’re awesome. I’m grateful to be their child. And I also am my own human being’.”

MTV Video Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals – New Jersey
Lenny Kravitz (PA)

Kravitz also addressed her divorce from US actor Karl Glusman, after the pair announced their split in January 2021 following 18 months of marriage.

“Karl’s an incredible human being,” she said.

“It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and that being OK.

“That’s the journey I’m on right now.”

The April issue of Elle UK is on sale from March 3.

