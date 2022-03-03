Glee actor Darren Criss shares tribute to brother following his death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Glee actor Darren Criss shares tribute to brother following his death

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 2:33 am
Glee actor Darren Criss shares tribute to brother following his death (Ian West/PA)
Glee actor Darren Criss shares tribute to brother following his death (Ian West/PA)

Glee actor Darren Criss has shared an emotional tribute to his brother Charles who has died at the age of 36.

The actor said the news “breaks my heart beyond measure” and left behind a “debilitating fracture” in the life of his family.

His brother died by suicide following an “increasingly difficult time,” a detail that Criss said he wanted to share due to the “current age’s healthy pension for public transparency”.

In a lengthy written tribute posted to Instagram he said he said Charles, known as Chuck, was “a total goofball” and “hard not to be fond of.”

“I loved my brother so much. And I know he loved me,” he said

“’Charles & Darren’ were an inseparable, dynamic duo. We shared nearly everything and looked out for each other.

Criss, who also appears in US shows American Horror Story and The Queen Family Singalong, said despite the tragic news, it was “important” to emphasise how much his brother loved his children.

“His world revolved around them, and he loved being their father. He shared with them his own joy, good humor, and song, and they adored him for it,” he said.

He continued: “The last several years were increasingly difficult for Chuck as he struggled to find stability during an unfortunate rough patch in his life.

“Despite our very vocal concerns about his well-being. and his protestations that everything was fine, it’s crushing to say now that Chuck clearly had had a severe depression welling up in him for some time.”

Criss said that seeking professional help for those struggling with poor mental health was an “infinite resource.”

“If you or someone you know is feeling lost or hopeless, seeking professional counseling and support is a wonderful way to help you see just how abundantly love is available to you,” he said.

“There is simply too much love readily available in this world to lose sight of that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal