Glee actor Darren Criss shares tribute to brother following his death

Glee actor Darren Criss has shared an emotional tribute to his brother Charles who has died at the age of 36.

The actor said the news “breaks my heart beyond measure” and left behind a “debilitating fracture” in the life of his family.

His brother died by suicide following an “increasingly difficult time,” a detail that Criss said he wanted to share due to the “current age’s healthy pension for public transparency”.

In a lengthy written tribute posted to Instagram he said he said Charles, known as Chuck, was “a total goofball” and “hard not to be fond of.”

“I loved my brother so much. And I know he loved me,” he said

“’Charles & Darren’ were an inseparable, dynamic duo. We shared nearly everything and looked out for each other.

Criss, who also appears in US shows American Horror Story and The Queen Family Singalong, said despite the tragic news, it was “important” to emphasise how much his brother loved his children.

“His world revolved around them, and he loved being their father. He shared with them his own joy, good humor, and song, and they adored him for it,” he said.

He continued: “The last several years were increasingly difficult for Chuck as he struggled to find stability during an unfortunate rough patch in his life.

“Despite our very vocal concerns about his well-being. and his protestations that everything was fine, it’s crushing to say now that Chuck clearly had had a severe depression welling up in him for some time.”

Criss said that seeking professional help for those struggling with poor mental health was an “infinite resource.”

“If you or someone you know is feeling lost or hopeless, seeking professional counseling and support is a wonderful way to help you see just how abundantly love is available to you,” he said.

“There is simply too much love readily available in this world to lose sight of that.”