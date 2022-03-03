Piano star Richard Clayderman proposes duet with ‘great composer’ Ed Sheeran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Piano star Richard Clayderman proposes duet with ‘great composer’ Ed Sheeran

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 7:04 am
Richard Clayderman (PA)
Richard Clayderman (PA)

French pianist Richard Clayderman has hailed Ed Sheeran as a “great composer” and proposed a duet after seeing the singer-songwriter in concert.

The 68-year-old classical musician watched Sheeran perform at the Stade de France, close to Paris, before the pandemic and has covered one of his songs for his latest album.

His version of Perfect Symphony features alongside a cover of Viva La Vida by Coldplay and standards such as Waltz Of The Flowers and Radetzky March on his new album, Forever Love.

Teenage Cancer Trust concert series return
Ed Sheeran (PA)

Clayderman, best known for his 1977 piece Ballade Pour Adeline and his work with composer Paul de Senneville, expressed his desire to work with Sheeran.

He told the PA news agency: “I would love to. It was a pleasure for me to do a duet with him.

“He is a great composer, he is a great singer, he does a very good concert.

“I saw him in France two years, before Covid, in a big stadium in Paris – in the Stade de France.

“It was great because he was all alone on stage with his guitar and his loop pedal.”

Clayderman suggested his piano and Sheeran’s voice would work well together, adding: “Maybe one day.”

He said he chose Perfect Symphony, an operatic version of the chart-topping 2017 single Perfect originally featuring Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, for its melody.

He said: “First of all it is a very nice melody, very beautiful, and I thought that it was perfect for my piano.

“It was very nice for me to listen to the melody and try to bring all of the emotion from Ed Sheeran with my way of playing the piano.

“I think it was a good combination – those melodies, the piano, my way of playing the piano. It was great for me to play this title.”

Clayderman said he chose to cover Coldplay after using the classically influenced track Viva La Vida, which features strings and percussion, to open his concerts.

Speaking about recording pop music, he added: “For the arrangements, I try to have my style of arrangement with strings, with a nice rhythm section.

“Of course, it is not easy sometimes but it depends on the title. It depends on the melody.

“I think it is great to have this beautiful melody, to have my strings with me for the arrangement.”

Forever Love: Three Little Words by Richard Clayderman is out now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal