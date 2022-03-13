Stars who snatched Rebel Wilson’s special golden bra prizes at Bafta awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Stars who snatched Rebel Wilson’s special golden bra prizes at Bafta awards

By Press Association
March 13, 2022, 9:40 pm
Rebel Wilson at the British Academy Film Awards (Ian West/PA)
Rebel Wilson at the British Academy Film Awards (Ian West/PA)

Hollywood star Rebel Wilson gave out her own special prizes in the form of golden bras during the Bafta film awards ceremony.

The Pitch Perfect star, who hosted the annual celebration of film, said she wanted to give out “Rebel Baftas” as she noted most of the nominees had a high percentage of losing on the night.

She explained that while the real Bafta awards are designed in the shape of a golden mask, she had made her prizes out of her old bras that she had dyed gold.

British Academy Film Awards 2022
Lady Gaga’s plus one received a special bra gong (Ian West/PA

Lady Gaga’s guest for the event won the “Best Plus One” award, with Wilson noting the man had got a “good gig”, which sent the pop superstar into a fit of laughter.

Her next award went to The Power Of The Dog star Benedict Cumberbatch, for “Best Actor In The Room Who Has Just Reminded Me He Is Married”.

This came after Wilson had brought out a cake shaped like Cumberbatch’s face to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Bafta.

The Australian actress said she had personally chosen the celebratory cake to be made in homage to the actor as she wanted it later for “reasons she would not go into”.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Coda star Emilia Jones won the ‘Rebel Bafta’ for ‘Person Leonardo DiCaprio Would Find The Most Attractive In The Crowd’ (Ian West/PA)

Coda star Emilia Jones, 20, also received a “Rebel Bafta” for the “Person Leonardo DiCaprio Would Find The Most Attractive In The Crowd”, as she noted the Hollywood actor “does like them young”.

Sir Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast was also given one of the special bra awards, as Wilson said she thought the movie was “great”.

The film, which focuses on the Troubles in Northern Ireland, won the real Bafta award for Outstanding British Film

The final bra gong was given to the “Person With The Best Reflexes” as she flung one into the audience.

Wilson finished her special awards segment by saying: “I can’t make everyone happy, I’m not alcohol, but I’ve tried.”

