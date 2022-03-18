French and Saunders and Little Britain stars on Comic Relief bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

French and Saunders and Little Britain stars on Comic Relief bill

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 2:46 am
Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders in The Repair Shop for Comic Relief (Jordan Mansfield/Comic Relief/PA)
Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders in The Repair Shop for Comic Relief (Jordan Mansfield/Comic Relief/PA)

Red Nose Day celebrations will return to BBC One on Friday with Matt Lucas, David Walliams, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders among the stars taking part.

Sir Lenny Henry, David Tennant, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball will host the main fundraising show, which will be broadcast from the BBC studios in Salford for the first time.

French and Saunders will reprise their popular characters The Extras for a sketch set in The Repair Shop, while Walliams and Lucas will bring back their comedy sketch show Rock Profile for a one-off special.

The special instalment of The Repair Shop, which will also feature Dame Judi Dench, will see the comedians playing a pair of fame-hungry women trying to get a free fix in the shop of the popular BBC show.

Repair Show host Jay Blades will attempt to deal with them before having enough of their antics and kicking them out of the shop.

Little Britain stars Lucas and Walliams will impersonate Miley Cyrus and her famous father Billy Ray as part of their comedy sketch.

Rock Profile, written by and starring Lucas, 48, and Walliams, 50, first aired in 1999 on UK Play before moving to BBC Two in 2002.

The show consisted of a series of spoof interviews where Jamie Theakston – playing himself – interviewed Lucas and Walliams as they played caricatures of well-known musicians.

In the upcoming Rock Profile special, Vernon Kay will take over Theakston’s original role and will be interviewing some familiar faces, played by Lucas and Walliams.

The interviewees will be in the recording studio preparing for the release of the Comic Relief single, a version of Whitney Houston’s The Greatest Love Of All.

In aid of Comic Relief, Lucas and Walliams will take on the role of artists including Adele, Post Malone, Lady Gaga and Lewis Capaldi.

The fundraising broadcast will also see Kylie Minogue joining forces with the cast of hit BBC sitcom Ghosts in a one-off sketch, while Jack Whitehall will participate in a game of mini golf with footballers Declan Rice and Mason Mount.

The show will be followed by the The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon, which will follow the BBC News At Ten and continue the Red Nose Day celebrations.

Comedian Joel Dommett has previously announced that he will no longer be hosting The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon this week, after testing positive for Covid-19.

He will be replaced by TV star Vernon Kay on the night, which will have live music, comedy sketches and prize draws.

The Red Nose Day 2022 Comic Relief TV special will air at 7pm on Friday March 18.

