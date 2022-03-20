True Things’ Ruth Wilson on new film’s ‘really intimate, interesting scenes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

True Things’ Ruth Wilson on new film’s ‘really intimate, interesting scenes’

By Press Association
March 20, 2022, 10:30 am
Ruth Wilson (Ian West/PA)
Ruth Wilson (Ian West/PA)

Ruth Wilson said the female-led team behind her new film True Things was able to create “really intimate, interesting scenes” without “showing everything”.

The actress, 40, plays a Ramsgate benefits officer who embarks on a complicated relationship with a stranger, played by Tom Burke, released from prison.

Appearing on Sunday Morning on BBC One, Wilson said having women in the roles of writer-director and director of photography was important given the topics they were exploring.

The Souvenir UK Gala screening – London
Tom Burke (Ian West/PA)

She also suggested the film was more explicit than many others, despite the camera often moving away during more intimate moments.

Wilson, best known for her roles in Jane Eyre, Luther and His Dark Materials, said: “I always think you can create really intimate, interesting scenes without actually seeing much.

“That’s the beauty of cinema. It is the beauty of being creative. You can create amazing chemistry and tell a story without showing everything.

“And we had Harry Wootliff. She is a female writer-director. Plus, we had a female DP (director of photography). And, actually, having that space when you are telling a very female story, it was essential that we had women in those positions.

“We were being, in a way, sometimes more explicit than other shows are but without showing that; just getting to the truth of what it is to be a women in those moments.”

Based on the book True Things About Me by Deborah Kay Davies, the film explores the power dynamic between Wilson’s Kate and Burke’s roguish Blond, who can be controlling and cold.

Wilson praised the film for dealing with topics that have been made mainstream by the work of Michaela Coel and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

She said: “I felt like we hadn’t seen these stories on screen before, certainly at that time – it was before I May Destroy You, it was before Fleabag – the initial stages of a relationship, which sometimes can feel like infatuation or obsession.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal