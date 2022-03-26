Francis Ford Coppola: ‘Someone needs to tell Putin to stop, and mean it’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Francis Ford Coppola: ‘Someone needs to tell Putin to stop, and mean it’

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 5:52 am
Director Francis Ford Coppola said the Russian president was ‘not a deranged person’ (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Director Francis Ford Coppola said the Russian president was 'not a deranged person' (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Veteran US director Francis Ford Coppola has said the war in Ukraine could be ended if someone told Vladimir Putin to “stop, and meant it.”

The Oscar-winning director of The Godfather said the Russian president was “not a deranged person” as he remarked on the “absurd reality” of the ongoing conflict.

Coppola made the remarks while onstage to accept the Publicists Guild lifetime achievement award.

Francis Ford Coppola Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Coppola made the remarks while onstage to accept the Publicists Guild lifetime achievement award (Willy Sanjuan/AP)

“My heart is so full of love for Ukrainian-Americans,” he told audience members.

“It breaks my heart in this absurd reality of this world today and I can’t not speak about that.

He continued: “I confess I met Putin and I met (Ukrainian president) Zelensky, who is really a showbusiness guy.

“I know of what I speak when I say, if one word would just be said with the force of meaning – stop – it would stop.

“Putin is not an insane deranged person, he’s a calculating person and if someone said ‘stop’ and meant it, he would stop.”

Coppola won the Academy award for best picture in 1973 for his gangster classic The Godfather, the making of which has been made into a TV series – The Offer, starring Miles Teller and Juno Temple.

