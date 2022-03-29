Harry Potter star Scarlett Byrne announces baby news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

Harry Potter star Scarlett Byrne announces baby news

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 7:14 pm
Cooper Hefner and Scarlett Byrne (Alamy)
Cooper Hefner and Scarlett Byrne (Alamy)

Harry Potter star Scarlett Byrne has welcomed twin daughters with her husband, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s son Cooper.

The English actress, who played Slytherin student Pansy Parkinson in the wizarding films, said her “heart grew twice” after giving birth on Saturday.

Sharing a photo of her holding the new arrivals in the hospital, Byrne revealed their names to her 412,000 Instagram followers.

 

She wrote: “My heart grew twice as much this weekend as Cooper and I welcomed our daughters, Marigold Adele Hefner and Blossom Pearl Hefner into the world.

“Our home is full of love with our three daughters and we couldn’t be happier.”

Hefner added in a post on Twitter: “Scarlett and I are overjoyed to share that we welcomed Marigold Adele Hefner and Blossom Pearl Hefner into the world on Saturday, March 26th.

“Today, we are settling back in at home. How blessed we are to be gifted with their life. How lucky we are to be given this love.”

The couple already share a 19-month-old daughter, Betsy Rose.

Byrne reportedly became engaged to Hefner in August 2015.

Actress Ellie Darcey-Alden, who played a young Lily Potter in the Harry Potter films, was among those sending their congratulations.

She wrote: “So proud of you Scarlett! Those girls are so lucky to have you.”

Byrne made her debut in the Potter series in its sixth instalment, Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince and reprised the role in the final two films of the series.

Her character mocked and teased Harry and his friends, and was later made a Slytherin prefect alongside Draco Malfoy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal