Brooklyn Beckham to wed Nicola Peltz in lavish star-studded Florida ceremony

Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancee Nicola Peltz are set to tie the knot in a lavish wedding at her family home in Florida this weekend.

The 23-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham confirmed his engagement to Transformers actress Peltz, 27, the daughter of American billionaire businessman and investor Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz in July 2020.

He revealed in an Instagram post that he had asked Peltz to marry him two weeks previously.

Peltz in turn wrote: “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side.

He wrote: “Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby.”

Beckham, who is an aspiring chef and has attempted photography, has a number of tributes to Peltz tattooed on his body.

These include a letter she wrote him, which is etched on his neck and upper back and sits underneath a tattoo of her eyes, which is inked underneath his hairline.

The letter reads: “My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are.

“You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and hope I never go a day without your love.

“I think you are so incredible. Just we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond.

“Love always, your future wifey.”

Beckham also has Peltz’s name tattooed on his hand and neck, and the name of her late grandmother tattooed on his arm.

Peltz also has Beckham’s name inked on to her back while they both have matching butterfly tattoos.

They have also marked their relationship in a less conventional way – by having their teeth turned into necklaces.

The actress shared a photo on her Instagram Stories showing two matching chains with gold wisdom teeth hanging from them.

Their union has been welcomed by Beckham’s parents, who have shared their excitement about the upcoming wedding, with Victoria saying her son has found his “soulmate”.

The couple will celebrate their nuptials at the Peltz family home in Palm Beach, Florida, and photographs show huge marquees being set up in the grounds of the oceanfront property.

The house was previously the site for a re-election fundraiser for Donald Trump, hosted by Peltz’s father.

Nelson Peltz finally withdrew his public support for Mr Trump following the Capitol riot in January 2021.

Speaking the day afterwards, he told CNBC: “What happened yesterday is a disgrace. As an American, I’m embarrassed.

“I didn’t vote for Trump in ’16. I voted for him in this past election in November. Today, I’m sorry I did that.”

The wedding is likely to be attended by a raft of celebrity guests, including Victoria Beckham’s Spice Girls colleagues while Snoop Dogg will reportedly DJ.

The couple have reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement stipulating that they will retain their own assets and properties should they divorce.