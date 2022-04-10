Kate Winslet to star opposite her daughter in third series of I Am dramas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

Kate Winslet to star opposite her daughter in third series of I Am dramas

By Press Association
April 10, 2022, 1:54 pm
Kate Winslet (Ian West/PA)
Kate Winslet (Ian West/PA)

Kate Winslet and her daughter Mia Threapleton will star in the first feature-length episode of the critically acclaimed I Am series.

The female-­led anthology series created by Dominic Savage has featured stars including Vicky McClure in I Am Nicola, Samantha Morton in I Am Kirsty and Gemma Chan in I Am Hannah.

The series is developed and written by Savage in collaboration with the leading actor, for whom each story has personal resonance.

Filming on Winslet’s instalment I Am Ruth, which will also star her 21-year-old daughter, will start at the end of April for three weeks.

BAFTA Film Awards 2016 – Arrivals – London
Kate Winslet will star opposite her daughter Mia (Yui Mok/PA)

The Oscar-winning actress said: “I have always admired Dominic’s work and, in particular, his commitment to telling real stories.

“British television is at an all-time high, and I feel excited and honoured to be part of this community, especially right now.”

The I Am films, made by Me+You Productions, feature semi-­improvised dialogue and explore the experience of women in moments that are “emotionally raw, thought-­provoking and personal,” according to Channel 4.

The second series featured Suranne Jones in I Am Victoria, Letitia Wright in I Am Danielle and Lesley Manville in I Am Maria.

Savage said: “It is a complete honour for me to be working and collaborating with Kate Winslet on this first film of the new series of I Am for Channel 4.

“Kate is such a legend, such an incredible and sublime acting talent, and I can’t wait to start shooting this unique and important story that we have created together.”

Caroline Hollick, head of drama at Channel 4, said: “To attract an actress of Kate Winslet’s calibre to the channel is incredibly exciting and a testament to the ground‐breaking storytelling of the series, which we are excited to be bringing back for a third time.

“The collaboration between her, Mia and Dominic Savage has produced a compelling, heart-­rending and ultimately very relatable character for our times in Ruth.

“I can’t wait to see how the story plays out on screen.”

