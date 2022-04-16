Bam Margera settles legal dispute over dismissal from Jackass Forever film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Bam Margera settles legal dispute over dismissal from Jackass Forever film

By Press Association
April 16, 2022, 4:38 am
Bam Margera settles legal dispute over Jackass Forever film dismissal (Yui Mok/PA)
Jackass star Bam Margera has settled his lawsuit alleging he was illegally sacked from the franchise’s latest film.

Margera, an original cast member of the TV series and subsequent films, was dismissed from stunt movie Jackass Forever last year after reportedly breaching his contract.

The 42-year-old, who has previously battled substance abuse, was said to have failed drug tests.

(left to right) Jason ‘Wee-Man’ Acuna, Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Preston Lacy and Ehren McGhehey of Jackass arriving for the 2010 MTV Europe Music Awards, at the Caja Magica, Manzanares Park, Madrid, Spain.
Margera (centre) said he was coerced into signing a ‘draconian’ agreement prior to the filming of Jackass Forever (Ian West/PA)

A motion to dismiss the case was filed by Margera at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday but details of the settlement were not disclosed.

Margera had sought millions in damages and an injunction to stop the film’s release in the lawsuit, which was filed in August last year.

He launched legal action against Jackass studio Paramount Pictures, director Jeff Tremaine, co-star Johnny Knoxville and co-creator Spike Jonze, saying his dismissal from the project was illegal.

Jackass Forever
Margera’s Jackass co-star Johnny Knoxville (pictured) was targeted in the legal action (Aaron Chown/PA)

Margera’s lawyers claimed the subjects of the suit “accosted him and coerced him into signing a draconian ‘Wellness Agreement’” and threatened him with being cut from future films if he did not agree.

The agreement required Margera to complete multiple drug tests daily, according to the lawsuit.

It was alleged Margera was sacked after testing positive for Adderall, despite the defendants knowing he had been taking the drug for several years to treat his attention deficit disorder.

Jackass Forever was released earlier this year and one scene with Margera still remains.

