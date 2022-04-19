Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright publishes book offering climate change advice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright publishes book offering climate change advice

By Press Association
April 19, 2022, 2:54 pm Updated: April 19, 2022, 5:58 pm
Bonnie Wright (Lorenzo Agius)
Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright has written a book about climate change highlighting the small changes people can make to their daily lives.

The actress, best known for playing Ron Weasley’s younger sister Ginny Weasley in the film adaptations of the books, has released her debut book, called Go Gently: Actionable Steps To Nurture Yourself And The Planet, ahead of Earth Day on April 22.

The book addresses feelings of climate anxiety and guides the reader through small, manageable changes they can make in their everyday lives, from switching habits to living more sustainably and taking action.

(Greenfinch)

Wright said: “I was inspired to write my book through my climate activism and the skills and ideas I had been cultivating to be more self-sufficient and resilient.

“My book Go Gently encourages you to further your path into the climate movement on both an individual and collective level.

“From rolling up your sleeves to make practical changes in your home, to connecting with your local community, Go Gently guides you to start small with manageable shifts that build over time to impactful, life-changing habits.”

An accompanying YouTube channel features practical demonstrations of advice given in the book.

Go Gently: Actionable Steps To Nurture Yourself And The Planet, by Bonnie Wright is out now, published by Greenfinch.

