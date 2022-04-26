Cumberbatch: Saudi response to Doctor Strange is expected disappointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Entertainment

Cumberbatch: Saudi response to Doctor Strange is expected disappointment

By Press Association
April 26, 2022, 5:08 pm
Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen attend the Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness photo call in Trafalgar Square, London. Picture date: Tuesday April 26, 2022.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen attend the Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness photo call in Trafalgar Square, London. Picture date: Tuesday April 26, 2022.

Benedict Cumberbatch has said it is an “expected disappointment” that his new Doctor Strange film will not screen in Saudi Arabia because of LGBTQ references.

The actor criticised “repressive regimes” for their “lack of tolerance” and said it is proof of the importance of including characters from different backgrounds.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness introduces the comic book character America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez, who is gay.

Homosexuality is illegal across the Gulf and films that feature LGBTQ references often fail to get past censors.

Cumberbatch told the PA news agency: “It’s difficult not to become emotional about it, to be honest. But it is, I’m afraid, an expected disappointment.

“We’ve come to know from those repressive regimes that their lack of tolerance is exclusionary to people who deserve to be not only included but celebrated for who they are, and made to feel a part of a society and a culture and not punished for their sexuality.

“It feels truly out of step with everything that we’ve experienced as a species, let alone where we’re at globally as a culture.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness photo call
Benedict Cumberbatch (Ian West/PA)

“But frankly, it’s just even more reason why this isn’t tokenism to include an LGBTQ+ community member.

“This character is from the comics, it’s not something we’ve created for the sake of diversity. We’ve included her because of how awesome she is as a character. And that’s just one aspect of her character. And that’s all it should be.

“But sadly, it’s also now politically very charged, and I wish it wasn’t, I wish it was … a normalised conversation about this where it wasn’t an issue, but it’s not so we still have to fight, we still have to push for inclusion and equality and I’m very glad in a small way but on a very big canvas, Marvel and Disney are doing that.”

His co-star Elizabeth Olsen added: “America Chavez is a character that’s in the comics, and so we’re just representing the comics, honestly, and representing inclusion.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness photo call
Elizabeth Olsen (Ian West/PA)

“I think it’s too bad for the fans that are in other countries and won’t be able to see and I hope that they find ways to see it.

“We’re not in control of that as actors, or even people higher up from us. So it’s definitely disappointing for fans, but I also am proud to be a part of a film that represents and stands for inclusion and diversity.”

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is released in UK cinemas on May 5.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal