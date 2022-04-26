Oasis star Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs announces cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Entertainment Music

Oasis star Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs announces cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
April 26, 2022, 5:33 pm
RHYTHM GUITARIST PAUL “BONEHEAD” ARTHURS, LEAD SINGER LIAM GALLAGHER, GUITARIST & SONGWRITER NOEL GALLAGHER, BASS PLAYER PAUL “GUIGSY” MCGUIGAN & DRUMMER ALAN WHITE (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
RHYTHM GUITARIST PAUL “BONEHEAD” ARTHURS, LEAD SINGER LIAM GALLAGHER, GUITARIST & SONGWRITER NOEL GALLAGHER, BASS PLAYER PAUL “GUIGSY” MCGUIGAN & DRUMMER ALAN WHITE (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Oasis guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs has announced he has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer and will be taking a break from playing with Liam Gallagher.

The musician, 56, who was a founding member of the Manchester band, wrote on Twitter: “Just to let you all know I’m going to be taking a break from playing for a while.

“I’ve been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it’s treatable and I’ll be starting a course of treatment soon.

“I’ll keep you posted on how it’s going, I’m gutted I’m missing the gigs with Liam and the band.

“Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you’re going. I’ll see you soon xxx.”

Arthurs and Gallagher first started playing together in the band The Rain, which Gallagher suggested be renamed Oasis.

They did not enjoy much success until Gallagher’s brother Noel joined and they became global stars.

Arthurs left Oasis in 1999 but has continued to work with Gallagher over the years, including in his band Beady Eye and on his solo projects.

Last summer, the pair performed together during Gallagher’s headlining sets at Reading and Leeds festivals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal