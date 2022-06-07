Jurassic Park child star says the franchise’s longevity is ‘surreal’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Jurassic Park child star says the franchise’s longevity is ‘surreal’

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 5:30 am Updated: June 7, 2022, 7:58 am
Ariana Richards (PA)
Ariana Richards (PA)

One of the young stars of the original Jurassic Park film says it has been “surreal” to see the progress of the franchise over the years, as she was reunited with her former co-stars almost 30 years later.

Ariana Richards joined Jurassic stalwarts Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum at the premiere of the franchise’s closing chapter, Jurassic World: Dominion, on Monday night.

They were accompanied by other stars of the latest films including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and DeWanda Wise, at the premiere, which took place at the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles.

LA Premiere of “Jurassic World Dominion”
Stars of both the original films and latest Jurassic World saga reunited on the carpet for the premiere in Los Angeles on Monday (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Richards, who was 12 years old at the time the first film was made in 1993, was seen to embrace Dern as the two met on the red carpet.

She played Lex Murphy, the granddaughter of Jurassic Park creator John Hammond, who was portrayed by the late Richard Attenborough.

“I think I was living a day at a time,” she told the PA news agency, now aged 42.

“When you’re 12-years-old, you’re just living your life and enjoying every moment of experiencing a movie like that, it was such an adventure.

“I didn’t really think about what was next, but then when it became so wildly popular it was so fun for me to see that happen.

“But it’s rather surreal to see how it’s gone on (for) this many years, I mean 29 years… it’s just surreal to see the production… and the people that have come together.”

The former actress, who has gone on to become a successful artist, said the Jurassic franchise had “absolutely” affected popular culture.

“I can see how beloved it has become and stories can have the potential to reach people’s hearts in a way that just stays there, it’s indelible,” she said.

“Jurassic is one of those and it’s just moved forwards through the generations.”

LA Premiere of “Jurassic World Dominion”
Jurassic World: Dominion is due for release in theatres on Friday June 10 (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The film’s writer, Emily Carmichael, said it was “wild” that the film would influence a new generation of cinema-goers.

“I realised when I was writing these words that it was very possible that no words that I write in my life after these ones will be heard by more people,” she told PA.

Jurassic World: Dominion is due for release in theatres on Friday June 10.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]