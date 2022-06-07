Bryce Dallas Howard: Return of original Jurassic cast members was ‘validating’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Bryce Dallas Howard: Return of original Jurassic cast members was ‘validating’

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 6:28 am
Bryce Dallas Howard: Return of original Jurassic cast members was ‘validating’ (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Bryce Dallas Howard says it was “really validating” to have legacy cast members return for the latest and final instalment of the Jurassic World franchise.

The actress said the “warm” nature of franchise veteran Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum meant the process “didn’t feel as intimidating as it probably should have”.

Howard was joined at the film’s global premiere in Los Angeles on Monday by Dern and Goldblum a well as other cast members including DeWanda Wise and Chris Pratt.

Howard was joined at the film’s global premiere in Los Angeles on Monday by fellow cast members Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Chris Pratt (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Speaking about the return of original cast members she told E! News: “It was it was really validating to have them be a part of it, and exciting and thrilling.

“They’re all such warm, wonderful people that it didn’t feel as intimidating as it probably should have.”

Pratt added: “Because of the circumstances of shooting this in the middle of Covid and everyone living together for several months, they just kind of became our friends.

“Both of us were introduced to them as big stars in Jurassic Park.

Goldblum was confronted with the now infamous photo of himself from the first Jurassic Park film (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“We loved them like the whole world loves them, and now they’re back and they’re with us and not only do we get to know them as family members and friends, but also we share the screen with them.”

Elsewhere on the carpet Goldblum was confronted with the now infamous photo of himself from the first Jurassic Park film in which he sprawls on a seat with his shirt open, displaying an impressive physique.

He joked to E! News that the picture was “very chiselled” and that it was “stimulating me right now”.

