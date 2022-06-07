Bryce Dallas Howard: Return of original Jurassic cast members was ‘validating’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bryce Dallas Howard says it was “really validating” to have legacy cast members return for the latest and final instalment of the Jurassic World franchise.

The actress said the “warm” nature of franchise veteran Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum meant the process “didn’t feel as intimidating as it probably should have”.

Howard was joined at the film’s global premiere in Los Angeles on Monday by Dern and Goldblum a well as other cast members including DeWanda Wise and Chris Pratt.

Speaking about the return of original cast members she told E! News: “It was it was really validating to have them be a part of it, and exciting and thrilling.

“They’re all such warm, wonderful people that it didn’t feel as intimidating as it probably should have.”

Pratt added: “Because of the circumstances of shooting this in the middle of Covid and everyone living together for several months, they just kind of became our friends.

“Both of us were introduced to them as big stars in Jurassic Park.

Goldblum was confronted with the now infamous photo of himself from the first Jurassic Park film (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“We loved them like the whole world loves them, and now they’re back and they’re with us and not only do we get to know them as family members and friends, but also we share the screen with them.”

Elsewhere on the carpet Goldblum was confronted with the now infamous photo of himself from the first Jurassic Park film in which he sprawls on a seat with his shirt open, displaying an impressive physique.

He joked to E! News that the picture was “very chiselled” and that it was “stimulating me right now”.