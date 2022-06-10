Costa Book Awards to end after 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment

Costa Book Awards to end after 50 years

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 11:58 am Updated: June 10, 2022, 12:22 pm
Author Hilary Mantel won the Costa Book of the Year award for Bring Up The Bodies (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Author Hilary Mantel won the Costa Book of the Year award for Bring Up The Bodies (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Costa Book Awards are to end after 50 years, organisers have announced.

Costa Coffee said it had taken the “difficult decision” to end sponsorship of the literary prizes, meaning the 2021 ceremony, which was held in February this year, was the last.

The annual event, which recognised English-language books by writers in Britain and Ireland, was established in 1971 under the name the Whitbread Book Awards.

Recent high-profile winners have included Sally Rooney, Kate Atkinson, Hilary Mantel and William Boyd.

A statement from the organisers said: “After 50 years of celebrating some of the most enjoyable books written by hugely talented authors from across the UK and Ireland, Costa Coffee has taken the difficult decision to end the Costa Book Awards.

“This means that the 2021 Costa Book Awards held in February 2022 was our 50th and final awards.”

Organisers said they are “incredibly proud to have played a part in supporting some of the best-selling authors of the last 50 years as well as trailblazing diverse and fresh voices, tackling a broad range of themes and ideas, across fiction, poetry and biography.

“And we are honoured to have helped both these new and established talents reach a wider audience of readers.”

The Costa Book Awards have tended towards celebrating works that have literary merit while also being enjoyable for the general public to read.

They have generally been separated into six categories – biography, children’s books, first novel, novel, poetry and short story – with the winner of each genre competing for the top prize, Costa Book of the Year.

February’s ceremony marked the 50th anniversary of the event and each winning author also received a certificate featuring traditional hand-printed elements using a vintage press merged with digital production techniques.

Scottish author Damian Barr described the news as “a shame”.

He tweeted: “Oh no! I was a judge this year – all the category judges and your team did such great work. The Prizes have done so much to get so many books to so many people. Is this decision final? What a shame!”

Science-fiction and romantic-comedy writer Jenny Colgan said: “Oh that is such rotten news about the @CostaBookAwards responsible for some of the best beloved books of the last twenty years.”

