Home Entertainment

Tom Hiddleston to narrate first Winnie the Pooh story on sleep app Calm

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 12:03 am
Tom Hiddleston has become the voice of the first ever Winnie the Pooh sleep story on the Calm app. The actor joins notable names including Harry Styles and Matthew McConaughey in reading stories to help people drift off to sleep. The collaboration with Disney and Calm follows research revealing that 70% of Brits fail to get the recommended eight hours sleep each night. (Daniel Lewis/Disney/Calm)
Tom Hiddleston’s latest role could see fans drop off as he narrates the adventures of Winnie the Pooh for the sleeping aid app Calm.

Listeners will be able to unwind to the Loki actor reciting the app’s latest sleep story of Disney’s Winnie The Pooh: Tales Of Friendship Treasury.

The story is a collection of adventures with the beloved bear and his best friends, as they discover the value of true friendship.

Hiddleston, 41, said: “I loved Winnie the Pooh growing up and I’m so grateful to be able to revisit happy childhood memories through this Calm Sleep Story.

“There’s a lot of wisdom and calming reassurance in the stories of Winnie the Pooh, which we can all learn from.

“What better way to listen and reflect on the warm-hearted nature of Pooh’s character and stories than as we settle in for a good night’s sleep.”

Hiddleston joins other famous faces on the app including Harry Styles, David Walliams and Matthew McConaughey.

In support of the launch, Disney has released a selection of new illustrations to go alongside some of Pooh’s words of wisdom – such as “What’s wrong with knowing what you know now and not knowing what you don’t know now, until later”.

They have also produced sketches of Tom Hiddleston with Pooh to celebrate the partnership.

Tom Hiddleston (Daniel Lewis/Disney/Calm)

Sarah Fox, vice president of marketing and communications, Disney consumer products, games & publishing EMEA, said: “Winnie the Pooh has been comforting adults and children for over 95 years.

“There is no other bear who holds the same place in our hearts. His kind-hearted stories combined with a special selection of cosy products will help families and fans to relax, and drift into a sweet slumber.

“We’re excited to see Pooh’s wise words of care and friendship come to life with the help of Tom Hiddleston’s soothing tones.”

As part of Disney’s collaboration with Calm, 1,000 families at Make-A-Wish UK will be also gifted a free subscription for three years to enjoy the new Winnie the Pooh sleep story.

Disney’s Winnie The Pooh: Tales Of Friendship Treasury Sleep Story is now available on Calm to all subscribed users, with supporting Winnie the Pooh products available for purchase from leading retailers nationwide.

