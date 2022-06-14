Release date announced for George Ezra documentary in cinemas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Release date announced for George Ezra documentary in cinemas

By Press Association
June 15, 2022, 12:03 am
George Ezra's documentary will be released in UK cinemas on August 29 (End To End/PA)
George Ezra’s documentary will be released in UK cinemas on August 29 (End To End/PA)

A new documentary following British singer-songwriter George Ezra has been confirmed for release in UK cinemas on August 29.

The documentary follows the release of the 29-year-old’s third studio album Gold Rush Kid.

The film, titled End To End, follows a journey Ezra made in 2021, walking 1,200 miles over 95 days from Land’s End in southern England to the most northern tip of the UK mainland, John O’Groats.

Meeting musicians along the way, he discovers and reconnects with the country after months of isolation, while reflecting on his relationship to his music and live performance.

The London launch event of the documentary will include an intimate live performance by Ezra which will be broadcast out to cinemas across the country.

Speaking about the documentary, Ezra said: “I started the walk just after I’d finished the album, and we committed ourselves to three months on this adventure.

“While I was on the walk, I started receiving mixes of the new songs I had been working on, so the journey was sound-tracked by the new album and each made the other more meaningful.

“It wasn’t lost on me that this was a real life-changing moment, it really transformed my perception of the world.

“I’m so glad that audiences will be able to see it on a big screen and we can celebrate the experience.”

George Ezra
End To End will follow Ezra as he travels from Land’s End to John O’Groats, meeting musicians along the way (End To End/PA)

End To End will feature acoustic sets and tracks from Gold Rush Kid and offer an insight into Ezra’s process of bringing his third album to life.

Speaking ahead of the documentary’s release, producer Richard Yee said: “After being deprived of live music during lockdown it was a joy to bring George’s intimate performances and life affirming outlook to the screen as he trekked the length of the UK alongside two of his closest friends.

“With unique access to George throughout the journey, End To End is an entertaining, moving and uplifting film unlike any music documentary you’ve seen before.”

