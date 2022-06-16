Dame Emma Thompson ‘not sure how great’ sexual revolution of 70s and 80s was

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dame Emma Thompson ‘not sure how great’ sexual revolution of 70s and 80s was

By Press Association
June 16, 2022, 5:36 am
Dame Emma Thompson ‘not sure how great’ sexual revolution of 70s and 80s was (Ian West/PA)
Dame Emma Thompson says she is “not sure how great” the sexual revolution of the 1970s and 80s was and that it may have encouraged “predatory” behaviour.

The actress. 63, said she felt that modern feminism was about women “finding our space” rather than being “more like men”.

It comes ahead of the release of her new film Good Luck To You, Leo Grande co-starring Daryl McCormack, in which she plays a retired teacher who hires a 28-year-old male sex worker after the death of her husband.

She told The Times: “I’m not sure how great the sexual revolution was.

“I’m not sure whether it benefited us in the ways that are loudly bruited these days.

UK premiere Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – London
Good Luck To You, Leo Grande is due to be released in UK cinemas on June 17 (Ian West/PA)

“It made us more available, I suppose, for sex, because we weren’t going to get pregnant, but I don’t know.

“It also introduced something else, which felt to me and feels to me now when I look back on it a little bit predatory and certainly which led, I think directly, to the sort of ladette Nineties, where women were supposed to be just like men.”

Dame Emma added: “Now for me, feminism is not about women becoming more like men.

“It’s not about that.

“It’s about finding our space, enlarging our space, and the ways in which we work in the world in order to balance things out.”

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande is due to be released in UK cinemas on June 17.

