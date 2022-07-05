Bifa goes gender neutral and announces new awards for 25th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Bifa goes gender neutral and announces new awards for 25th anniversary

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 12:36 pm
Bifa has made a number of changes for the 25th anniversary of the organisation’s awards (BIFA2021/Holly Clark/PA)
The British Independent Film Awards (Bifa) has unveiled gender neutral acting categories and a selection of new performance awards as part of the organisation’s 25th anniversary.

Bifa was created in 1998 and has since celebrated and promoted British independent cinema and filmmaking talent in the UK.

The body has revealed it will now award five acting accolades and with no mention of “actor” or “actress”, and has made the move to gender neutral awards for its winners.

During the organisation’s 25th anniversary year, the new performance categories – best lead performance, best supporting performance, best joint lead performance for two (or exceptionally three) performances that are the joint focus of the film, and best ensemble, will celebrate and reward outstanding acting talent on display in British independent film.

Bifa’s established breakthrough performance award remains unchanged and rounds out the new set of awards.

The best lead performance and best supporting performance categories will each feature up to 10 nominees, while the breakthrough performance, best joint lead performance and best ensemble performance will each feature a maximum of five nominees.

In addition, a new debut director category for feature documentaries and two new music awards have been added the organisation’s roster, which will be awarded at the ceremony in December.

Bifa is also adding a new category to the awards: best debut director – feature documentary, will sit alongside the Douglas Hickox Award for best debut director, which will now be for fiction features only.

The award for best music, which previously recognised both original composition and music supervision, will now be separated into best original music and best music supervision.

The BIFA nominees will be announced on November 3 (BIFA2012/Nikki Wills/PA)

The best music supervision award is available to films in which sourced music makes up at least 40% of the film’s music soundtrack, while the contenders for the best original music award must be films in which the original score makes up at least 40% of the film’s music soundtrack.

Speaking about the Bifa shake-up for 2022, the organisation’s directors, Amy Gustin and Deena Wallace, said: “We’re very excited to be able to launch Bifa’s new expanded awards categories which will more fully capture the range of exceptional performances and acting talent in British independent film and allow us to celebrate even more talent than ever before.”

The awards are following in the footsteps of the Brit awards, which scrapped male and female categories at the 2022 ceremony in February, and the MTV Movie Awards who have been awarding gender neutral accolades since 2017.

Bifa has also revealed new dates for the organisation’s vital Equality, Diversity and Inclusion training, running from July until January 2023.

The programme includes training on anti-bullying and harassment, fair recruitment in the workplace and unconscious bias.

The 2022 Bifa nominations will be announced on November 3, followed by the ceremony which will take place on December 4.

