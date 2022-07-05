Chris Stark to join Capital Breakfast in the autumn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Chris Stark to join Capital Breakfast in the autumn

By Press Association
July 5, 2022, 1:22 pm
Chris Stark will join Capital Breakfast in the autumn (Global/PA)
Chris Stark will join Capital Breakfast in the autumn (Global/PA)

Radio star Chris Stark will join Capital Breakfast in the autumn, media company Global has announced.

On Friday, it was confirmed that Stark, 35, will be quitting his current presenting gig at BBC Radio 1 in August.

In his new job, Stark will join Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp as a presenter and creative executive producer.

He is also set to take up a new role in Global’s podcast division developing sport content for Global Player, Global’s digital radio and podcast listening service.

Stark said: “I couldn’t be more excited to be joining Global, working across a variety of amazing projects. I’ve known Roman a long time and often joked over a beer it’d be great to work together on something big one day – and now here we are.

“I cannot wait to get started on Capital Breakfast and in my new creative executive producer role. Let’s make some moments.

“And then to be asked to lead on Global Player’s sport podcast content is just the icing on the cake.”

Stark joined fellow Radio 1 host Scott Mills as a presenter of the 1-4pm slot on Radio 1 in 2012.

The pair quickly became popular thanks to a number of humorous segments on the show including Innuendo Bingo.

Speaking about his departure on air on Monday afternoon, Stark said: “I feel very weird because I think when you sign up to Radio 1 you always know at some point you’re going to leave.”

He added: “I don’t want to go too deep right now because there’ll be another time for that.

“But I am super proud of us.”

Mills is also leaving the show in August, and will be moving to BBC Radio 2.

He will take over the 2-4pm slot, which has been held by Steve Wright since 1999.

Stark also currently co-hosts sports show That Peter Crouch Podcast alongside the former footballer, and The Pirate Ship with celebrity chef Tom Kerridge.

Stark and Mills, 49, said they do not know who will be replacing them as hosts on BBC Radio 1 but will find out live on air with the British public on Tuesday afternoon.

Of the news Stark will be joining him on Capital Breakfast, Kemp said: “Sian, Sonny and I are super excited to have Chris on board. I just know he’ll be a huge hit with our listeners, and I’m sure everyone will join us in giving him the warmest of welcomes to the Capital Breakfast family.”

Capital’s managing editor Brent Tobin added: “Chris is a first-class broadcaster and producer with a real talent for creating brilliantly entertaining content that audiences love.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]