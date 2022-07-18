Neighbours star Alan Fletcher on his favourite celebrity fan interaction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Neighbours star Alan Fletcher on his favourite celebrity fan interaction

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 12:03 am
Alan Fletcher attending the Inside Soap Awards 2016 (Ian West/PA)
Alan Fletcher attending the Inside Soap Awards 2016 (Ian West/PA)

Neighbours stalwart Alan Fletcher has said Motorhead star Phil Campbell remains a “firm friend” after they bonded over their shared love of the Australian soap.

Speaking as the show comes to an end after 37 years on TV screens, the 65-year-old described his relationship with Welsh guitarist Campbell, 61, as his “favourite fan interaction”.

Fletcher has played Dr Karl Kennedy in Neighbours since 1994, making him one of the longest serving Australian soap actors and a favourite among long-standing fans.

Kerrang! Awards 2019 – London
Motorhead’s Phil Campbell (David Parry/PA)

Campbell made headlines with a surprise visit to the Neighbours set in 2007, ahead of a concert with his heavy metal band in Melbourne.

Fletcher said: “Probably my favourite fan interaction between somebody in music and Neighbours is Phil Campbell from Motorhead.

“Phil’s a great mate and he loves Neighbours. So, when he came to Australia on tour, he asked if he could come to set.

“He sat in as an extra in one of Tony’s weddings. I’m not sure if he ever made it to air, but he was with us the whole day.

“And then we all rushed off to the Motorhead gig that night and met Lemmy backstage, which was marvellous. Phil’s remained a firm friend who I correspond with regularly since then.

“He goes on stage and shreds the guitar, playing heavy metal music, and then comes out and expresses his love of Neighbours. It’s always been a wonderful, wonderful dichotomy!”

Fletcher said being recognised as Karl in Iceland, where the show has many dedicated viewers, was a highlight of his career.

“I’ve enjoyed some great fun there. I remember once I walked into a petrol station in the middle of nowhere, it was freezing cold. It’s very icy and dark, of course.

“We got ourselves a hot dog and fries, sat down at the table, looked up and Neighbours was on the telly.”

– Neighbours will end with a double-episode special on Channel 5 at 9pm on July 29.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal