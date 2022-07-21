Joe Wicks receives honorary doctorate for pandemic fitness initiative

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment

Joe Wicks receives honorary doctorate for pandemic fitness initiative

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 8:18 pm
Joe Wicks has been awarded an honorary doctorate from St Mary’s University in London (Sarah McKenna-Ayres/St Mary’s University/PA)
Fitness coach and social media personality Joe Wicks has received an honorary doctorate from St Mary’s University “in recognition of his contributions to the wellbeing of people across the country and charity”.

Wicks, 36, also known as The Body Coach, found fame after posting fitness and food videos on social media.

During the Covid-19 pandemic he started PE With Joe, in which he would livestream workout videos to his YouTube channel to encourage young people and their families to keep fit during lockdown.

In a post on his Instagram, Wicks revealed he had received an honorary doctorate from St Mary’s University in Twickenham, London, where he also previously studied sports science as an undergraduate student.

He wrote: “Today I received the first Honorary Doctorate from @yourstmarys University.

“It was awarded for my contribution towards the health and fitness of the nation during the pandemic and for my charity work.

“I think the video at the end shows just how chuffed I am to be given this award. Thank you St Mary’s.”

The post included a selection of images of Wicks at the ceremony, as well as a video of him beaming as he walked down from the stage.

Speaking of the award, Wicks said: “I feel so proud to have received an honorary doctorate from St Mary’s University.

“I loved every year of my time there studying sports science. It was the first time I felt excited to pursue a career in something I was passionate about.

“I’ve maintained that love and passion for fitness and continue to do all I can to inspire others to live a healthier and happier life.

“Thank you to all the teachers and lecturers from St Mary’s who helped me get where I am today.”

Wicks shared the news with his 4.5 million Instagram followers (Sarah McKenna-Ayres/St Mary’s University/PA)

A number of Wicks’ famous friends left messages of congratulations and well-wishes on the post, including Gordon Ramsay, who wrote: “Congrats my friend,” followed by a clapping hands emoji and a red heart.

Earlier this year Wicks was made an MBE for services to fitness as well as charity in the UK and abroad, having helped raise £2 million for Children in Need with a 24-hour fitness challenge.

At the time he said the medal belonged equally to him and his brother Nikki Wicks, who helped him build his online fitness empire behind the scenes by communicating with him through an earpiece during workouts.

In 2020 Wicks was also awarded a Guinness World Record after more than 950,000 viewers tuned in to his livestream in March.

