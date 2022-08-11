Love Island’s Laura Whitmore to make West End debut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Love Island host Laura Whitmore is to make her West End debut as she joins the new cast for supernatural thriller 2:22 – A Ghost Story.

The Irish TV presenter, 37, will star alongside Busted singer Matt Willis, Archers actor Felix Scott and Australian actress Tamsin Carroll in the fourth edition of the play which will run from September 6 to January 8.

Previous seasons have featured the West End debut of pop star Lily Allen as well as appearances from Harry Potter’s Tom Felton, podcast host Giovanna Fletcher, Encanto’s Stephanie Beatriz and Inbetweeners actor James Buckley.

THE PHENOMENAL WEST END RUN CONTINUES 🚨@thewhitmore @mattjwillis #TamsinCarroll and #FelixScott make up the 4th cast ready to thrill audiences @CriTheatre from 6 Sep 22 – 8 Jan 23! Including our first Halloween performance👻 Book your tickets now: https://t.co/AuSNn6fxyy pic.twitter.com/nhCyedrsLY — 2:22 A Ghost Story (@222aghoststory) August 11, 2022

Written by Danny Robins and directed by Matthew Dunster, the show follows Jenny, who believes her new home is haunted, while her husband Sam is not having any of it.

The couple argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and her new partner Ben, as belief and scepticism clash.

Whitmore, who is best known for presenting ITV2’s hit dating show Love Island and its spin-off series Aftersun, will play the character of Jenny.

The announcement comes after she revealed last month that she was leaving her BBC Radio 5 Live show after four years.

She said: “I’m so excited to be making my West End debut playing Jenny in the next production of 2:22.

“Theatre has always been my first love and I can’t wait to get back on stage.

“I am a huge fan of the previous productions and delighted to be getting stuck in with rehearsals and working alongside such a hugely talented cast and team.”

Busted star Willis, who will play Ben, said he was “beyond excited” to be part of the “incredible show”.

He added: “I saw the production last year and absolutely loved it. I can’t wait for people to come and watch.”

Carroll will take on the role of Lauran and Scott will play Sam in the new cast.

The play will stay at the Criterion Theatre for the fourth season after it moved for the third edition.

Its previous run at the Noel Coward and Gielgud theatres secured three Olivier nominations, including best new play.

Director Dunster said: “This is our fourth West End cast. We have already done over 100 performances at the Criterion and over a year in the West End in total.

“These are the shows you dream of being involved in. To reach, entertain and frighten as many people as we have feels very special.

“The show constantly evolves – each brilliant cast teaches us new things about Danny’s play and surprises our audiences, many of whom come again and again to experience the new life of the play.

“I’m so excited to be working with Isabel Marr, my co-director to realise this fourth version of the show that finally gives us the opportunity to scare the s**t out of people on Halloween.”

Writer Robbins added: “I love the fact that, like Doctor Who, we keep regenerating and we have some truly thrilling performers here.”