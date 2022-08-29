Viewers given further glimpse of Daniel Radcliffe in Weird Al Yankovic biopic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Viewers given further glimpse of Daniel Radcliffe in Weird Al Yankovic biopic

By Press Association
August 29, 2022, 7:39 pm
Fans have been given a further look at Daniel Radcliffe starring as Weird Al Yankovic in an upcoming film about the comedy singer (PA)
Fans have been given a further look at Daniel Radcliffe starring as Weird Al Yankovic in an upcoming film about the comedy singer (PA)

Viewers have been treated to a further glimpse of Daniel Radcliffe starring as Weird Al Yankovic in a new trailer for the upcoming biopic.

A 60-second teaser clip for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story was released in May, followed by an extended trailer shared by streaming service Roku on Monday.

The new trailer opens with the 33-year-old Harry Potter star bursting into an office before throwing a tape and saying “put it in”, while donning Yankovic’s signature curly hair.

The film, which is set for release on November 4, will follow the life and career of the musical parody sensation who rose to fame with comical spoof versions of classic songs.

As the trailer continues Yankovic can be heard saying: “I’m tired of people thinking I’m some kind of joke,” before cutting to a young Yankovic sat at the dinner table with his parents.

While looking at her son across the table, Yankovic’s mother says: “Your dad and I agreed it would be best if you would just stop being who you are and doing the things you love.”

Over the course of his career, Yankovic, 62, has won five Grammy awards for his comedy recordings.

The trailer, which was shared on the official Roku Twitter account, also shows Radcliffe playing Yankovic’s accordion while singing a rendition of the artist’s My Bologna – a parody of The Knack’s My Sharona.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this year, Radcliffe revealed Yankovic had given him accordion lessons and loaned him his personal instrument to prepare for the role, and said he would “go to my grave” with the experience.

Madonna, played by Evan Rachel Wood, also features in the trailer, as she turns up to Yankovic’s house asking if he plans to do a parody of her hit track Like A Virgin.

Evan Rachel Wood starring as Madonna in the upcoming Weird Al Yankovic biopic (Roku/PA)

Yankovic replies: “I’m just curious… is that song autobiographical?” before the trailer cuts to the pair sharing a passionate moment together, with Madonna saying: “Yes… except for the fact that I’ve had a lot of sex.”

The trailer also touches on the singer’s experience with drugs and alcohol as Yankovic can be heard saying: “I’m a train wreck. My parents wrote me off. I pushed away my band.”

Yankovic’s 2014 release Mandatory Fun was the singer’s first number one album and won the Grammy Award for best comedy album at the 57th Grammy Awards.

His early hits included Eat It, a parody of Michael Jackson’s Beat It, and Amish Paradise, based on Gangsta’s Paradise by Coolio.

His music videos have featured famous faces including Jack Black, Seth Green and Donny Osmond.

The trailer draws to a close with a montage of some of Yankovic’s weird and wonderful moments portrayed by Radcliffe, as the singer says: “In front of all the billions of people watching around the world right now, all I want to say is, be as weird as you wanna be.

“You will never find true happiness until you can truly accept who you are.”

