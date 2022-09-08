Tom Hanks: Diversity in films is hallmark of our professional responsibility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Tom Hanks: Diversity in films is hallmark of our professional responsibility

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 5:02 am
Tom Hanks: Diversity in films is hallmark of our professional responsibility (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Tom Hanks: Diversity in films is hallmark of our professional responsibility (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Tom Hanks says that diversity in modern films is the “hallmark of our social and professional responsibility” and that it is important for them to “reflect the times” in which they are made.

The Hollywood star said there was “no reason” why big roles should not be played by people of colour and that the filming process was done in an “improved way… because of who we are now”.

Hanks stars alongside Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans in Disney’s upcoming film Pinocchio, as the puppet-maker Geppetto, which is due for release on Disney+ on Thursday.

World Premiere of “Pinocchio”
Director Robert Zemeckis (left) and Tom Hanks arrive at the world premiere of Pinocchio (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The film is a live-action remake of the 1940 classic animated film, which was based on the 1883 Italian children’s novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi.

Speaking at the world premiere of the event in Burbank, California, Hanks said that to make the film “cast-member-by-cast-member the same” would have been “boring”.

“I think it is important to reflect the times in which we are making the movie, with increased diversity which I think is the hallmark of our social and professional responsibility,” he told the PA news agency.

“There’s no reason for the Blue Fairy not to be played by an African-American actor… so throughout the course of making the movie we were constantly aware of how it was better in an improved way just because of who we are now.

“If we were gonna go back and make it shot-for-shot, cast-member-for-cast-member the same, I think that would be boring.

“It’s better to do it like this.”

Erivo, who plays the Blue Fairy in the film, said it was “thrilling” to see increased on-screen diversity and that industry was now “a wider space that we can all be part of”.

“I think it’s really important… I grew up not seeing myself in things like this, not seeing us in fantasies and playing fairies and what not,” she told PA.

“As I was coming in (to the premiere) there were brown girls dressed up as fairies and it’s wonderful, it’s thrilling to see that people are included now.

“Because it’s not excluding anyone now, it’s saying ‘this is a wider space that we can all be a part of’ which is lovely.”

World Premiere of “Pinocchio”
Cynthia Erivo, who plays the Blue Fairy in the film, said it was ‘thrilling’ to see increased on-screen diversity (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The British actress and singer added that she had “loved the process” and being able to exercise her musical talent, singing the well-known song When You Wish Upon A Star.

“It’s a sweet spot role… I feel really lucky,” she said.

Pinocchio also stars Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as the voice of the eponymous puppet, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as his insect sidekick Jiminy Cricket, Keegan-Michael Key and The Sopranos star Lorraine Bracco.

It is directed by Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis, with the screenplay written by Zemeckis and Chris Weitz.

