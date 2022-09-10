Disney treats fans to first looks at new live-action films on D23 Expo first day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Disney treats fans to first looks at new live-action films on D23 Expo first day

By Press Association
September 10, 2022, 2:22 am
Disney treats fans to first looks at new live-action films on D23 Expo first day (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Disney treats fans to first looks at new live-action films on D23 Expo first day (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Disney treated fans to first looks at a spate of new live-action films on the opening day of the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

Remakes of classic Disney films including The Little Mermaid and Snow White, as well as Lion King spinoff Mufasa: The Lion King, were shown at the convention on Friday.

Stars of the films including Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler and Halle Bailey took to the stage to introduce clips of their films.

The corporation’s chief executive Bob Chapek kicked off the three-day event before panels commenced.

D23 is expected to feature further announcements from the Marvel and Star Wars universes over the coming weekend.

Also announced was the sequel to the 2015 animated film Inside Out, starring US comedian and actress Amy Poehler, who will reprise her role as the emotion Joy, and appeared at the convention to help introduce it.

Directed by Kelsey Mann and written by Meg LeFauve, Inside Out 2 will be released in the summer of 2024.

Gadot and Zegler appeared side by side to help introduce Snow White, parts of which have been filmed in London, which is also set for 2024.

Bailey, meanwhile, introduced a new teaser trailer for The Little Mermaid, which arrives in May 2023.

The short clip shows her swimming through an underwater kingdom, while Bailey is heard to sing the film’s famous song Part Of Your World.

Also included in Friday’s showcase were looks at original films Enchanted, Peter Pan And Wendy, Haunted Mansion, and the highly-anticipated Hocus Pocus 2, starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy.

Earlier, famous faces including Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Ellen Pompeo, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff were presented with Disney Legend Awards.

The brother of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman also accepted the posthumous honour on his behalf.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

The Rings Of Power,
TV review: New Lord of the Rings series makes Game of Thrones look quaint
Chadwick Boseman’s brother accepts posthumous Disney Legends Award on his behalf (Ian West/PA)
Chadwick Boseman’s brother accepts posthumous Disney Legends Award on his behalf
Emeli Sande.
North-east singer Emeli Sande pays tribute to the Queen
0
Singer-songwriter Rebecca Dunn with her art installation Nice Day, Isn't It? which is part of the Wonderland festival.
All you need to know about Aberdeen festival Wonderland taking place this weekend
0
Tonight's performance of Dreamgirls at His Majesty's Theatre was cancelled after news of the Queen's death.
Shows cancelled as north-east theatre community pays tribute to the Queen
0
The oppulent interior of the Wonder Hoose, Aberdeen's pop-up venue in the quad of Marischal College.
VIDEO: Welcome to the Wonder Hoose - Aberdeen's opulent pop-up 'palace of variety'
0
Oscar-winning British stars Sir Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson will star in comedy-drama The Great Escaper, it has been announced (Ian West/Matt Crossick/PA)
Sir Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson reunited in new image for The Great Escaper
The Beauty Queen of Leenane is coming to Aberdeen.
Martin McDonagh's The Beauty Queen of Leenane will take Aberdeen fans on emotional rollercoaster
0
Rich Hall brought his unique brand of stand-up humour and country charm to the Tivoli in Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Rich Hall brings a north-east style hoedown to the Tivoli Theatre
0
Duchess of York rubs shoulders with Hollywood stars at Venice Film Festival (Domenico Stinellis/AP)
Duchess of York rubs shoulders with Hollywood stars at Venice Film Festival

More from Press and Journal

Mourners have been boarding buses at Balmoral through the day. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Extra capacity added to Balmoral shuttle buses to take mourners to gates
Disney treats fans to first looks at new live-action films on D23 Expo first day (Sean Dempsey/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
CR0037 Balmoral pics In pic........ Tributes and flowers outside Balmoral **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 09-09-2022
Queen's Cortege: Public asked not to throw flowers
0
Members of the Royal Family look at the floral tributes outside Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Royal Family embrace each other as they view countless flowers left at Balmoral gates
Parking charges have been suspended in Elgin after the Queen's death.
Parking charges in Elgin dropped after Queen's death but fees remain across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire…
0
Kim's corgi tribute outside the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Kami Thomson, September 9, 2022.
Woman travels two hours to Balmoral with homemade corgi tribute
0