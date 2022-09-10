Stormzy offers support to family of Chris Kaba during London protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stormzy offers support to family of Chris Kaba during London protest

By Press Association
September 10, 2022, 7:55 pm
Stormzy (PA)
Stormzy (PA)

Stormzy has joined protesters to support the family of Chris Kaba, who was shot dead by armed Metropolitan Police officers in south London.

The Vossi Bop singer, 29, spoke at the march saying: “Chris has a mother, he has a family, he has brothers, he has friends, people who knew him in real life, who for them it’s unbearable.”

He said there was no way to “sugarcoat” what had happened to Mr Kaba and urged them to “have stamina” in their efforts to raise awareness of his death and the events surrounding it.

Chris Kaba protest
Protesters marching to New Scotland Yard over the death of the rapper Chris Kaba (Left Unity/PA)

“Everyone here today, I would encourage everyone to have stamina, and I know it’s a very difficult thing to say… But when these people do these things, they get away with it, because what happens is we do this once, we get tired, we tweet, we get tired, we do it for a week, we do it for two weeks, we do it for a month, and they know we get tired,” he said.

“What they’ve done is they’ve killed someone. We can’t sugarcoat it,” he added.

Hackney Labour MP Diane Abbott and Streatham Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy were also at the event in the capital, which saw supporters in the crowd carrying signs saying “Justice for Chris Kaba” and “Black Lives Matter”.

Chris Kaba protest
(Left Unity/PA)

Crowds gathered outside Scotland Yard to demand justice for Mr Kaba, who was 24 and due to become a father within months.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched a homicide investigation into the incident.

The police watchdog also previously confirmed that no gun was found in the Audi that Mr Kaba was driving when he was fatally shot in Streatham Hill on Monday night.

Met Assistant Commissioner Amanda Pearson said on Friday the officer involved is not currently on operational duties and their work status will be carefully considered going forward.

She said the force was cooperating fully with the IOPC investigation.

