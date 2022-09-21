Emmerdale announces special hour-long episode to mark 50th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Emmerdale announces special hour-long episode to mark 50th anniversary

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 12:02 am
Emmerdale is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year (ITV/PA)
Emmerdale has announced it will celebrate its 50th birthday next month with an hour-long episode.

The special programme will air on Sunday October 16, exactly 50 years to the day since the ITV soap first appeared on screens in 1972.

The show has unveiled an official cast photograph taken earlier this year outside the Woolpack pub to celebrate the milestone (Mark Bruce/ITV/PA)

To celebrate the occasion, the show has unveiled an official cast photograph taken earlier this year outside the Woolpack pub in the Emmerdale village located in Yorkshire.

The image features everyone from the longest-serving cast members to their newest additions, and even the Dingle family dog.

The show’s executive producer, Jane Hudson, previously said they want to make the 50th birthday month “a treat for all our loyal viewers” which has them “gripped to the edge of their seats as the stories unfold”.

She added that the storylines will “have you in tears, make you laugh out loud and of course, amaze you with some of the most epic stunts you will have ever seen.”

Cast members and crew kicked off celebrations earlier this year with a huge cake in the shape of the show’s famous Woolpack pub (Danielle Baguley/ITV/PA)

Earlier this year, the drama’s cast and producers kicked off the birthday celebrations with a huge cake in the shape of the show’s famous Woolpack pub.

They also released a selection of picturesque photographs of the purpose-built village set on the Harewood Estate in West Yorkshire to mark the occasion.

The ITV programme was originally filmed in the real-life village of Arncliffe in the Yorkshire Dales before moving to Esholt in West Yorkshire.

After 22 years the production moved to the Harewood Estate, where a replica of Esholt was constructed, after the village became too busy to film, with congestion and disruption caused by visits from fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the soap’s characters and locations.

The move took place over Christmas – the only time the soap takes a break from filming – in 1996 and the set was first used in 1997.

