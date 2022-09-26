Tom Daley’s husband, Dustin Lance Black, ‘sustained serious head injury’ By Press Association September 26, 2022, 8:07 pm Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black (Ian West/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from Entertainment Fife Arms in Braemar to host new literary festival with royal connections 0 Check out the new shows heading for His Majesty's Theatre 0 GALLERY: Were you at George Ezra's gig at P&J Live? GALLERY: Were you at the Emeli Sande and Mica Paris Music Hall gig? 0 REVIEW: Soul spirit as Emeli Sande brings True North to a close 0 REVIEW: Fans in paradise as George Ezra declares Aberdeen’s P&J Live his loudest audience… 0 Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter and Oliver Piotrowski announce baby’s gender North-east superstar Emeli Sande tells of shock at family wartime revelations 0 TRUE NORTH REVIEW: Headliners Travis roll back the years at Aberdeen Music Hall 0 Hosts of hit BBC podcast Fortunately join Times Radio More from Press and Journal Councillors vote to move meetings away from Inverness Town House permanently 0 'No delays' to funeral services at Inverness Crematorium - despite month-long breakdown of machine 0 WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers and Banks o' Dee… 0 Locals describe 'massive police presence' during search for tragic Winton McNab 0 Laughs, smoked corn chicken and memorable buffets: Readers share memories following Aberdeen's Saigon restaurant… 0 Aberdeen community 'buzzing with excitement' after scooping £3.2 million People's Postcode Lottery prize 0 Editor's Picks Traffic chaos expected as Bridge of Dee to close for 12 days of resurfacing works Teen driver who killed best friend in horror car crash avoids being locked up and is given road ban NHS Grampian warns of ‘extremely long waits’ at hospitals due to large number of patients Murder accused told handyman: ‘I did and I didn’t’ kill Renee MacRae, court hears Fireaway designer pizza coming to Inverness, Wick to get a Screwfix store and garden centre changes for Dingwall Loss of last section of Dornoch drovers’ road would be ‘act of cultural vandalism’ say residents