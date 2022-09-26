ITV Christmas special Britain Get Singing to promote mental health awareness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

ITV Christmas special Britain Get Singing to promote mental health awareness

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 9:02 pm
ITV Christmas special Britain Get Singing to promote mental health awareness (Ian West/PA)
ITV Christmas special Britain Get Singing to promote mental health awareness (Ian West/PA)

ITV has announced a new 90-minute Christmas singing competition that will see celebrities face off against one another and showcase their vocal prowess.

Britain Get Singing arrives on ITV and ITVX later this year and will be in support of the channel’s mental health campaign Britain Get Talking.

Hosted by TV and radio presenter Roman Kemp, the show will see a number of groups comprised of stars from TV’s biggest shows go head-to-head in a sing-off, for members of the studio audience.

The famous faces will also have to impress a Super Panel, made up of some of TV’s most well-known judges including, The Voice UK’s will.i.am, Britain’s Got Talent’s Alesha Dixon and Starstruck’s Adam Lambert and Jason Manford.

British Independent Film Awards 2021 – London
Britain’s Got Talent’s Alesha Dixon will be among those on the Super Panel of judges for the show (Ian West/PA)

To help promote the importance of looking after mental wellbeing, the star-studded special will also feature clips in which the singers discuss their own experiences of mental health.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s head of Entertainment Commissioning said: “Our viewers’ favourite famous faces are ready to pull out all the stops in a bid to impress the audience and our stellar panel of judges.

“Britain Get Singing is sure to add some much-needed Christmas magic to screens later this year.”

Britain Get Talking was launched in 2019 and has seen multiple famous faces – including Sir Captain Tom Moore, Susanna Reid, and Maya Jama – speak out about their personal experiences and struggles with mental health.

According to ITV, research indicates that Britons have had 100 million new or more meaningful conversations as a result of the campaign, since its launch.

Susie Braun, ITV’s director of Social Purpose, said: “Since it launched in 2019, Britain Get Talking has seen over a hundred of the nation’s best-loved celebrities encouraging the nation to connect with each other.

“Britain Get Singing will see even more join that number as part of this Christmas treat with an important message: we can all nurture our mental wellbeing by getting together.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Maisie Williams (Ben Birchall/PA)
Maisie Williams reveals details of her childhood for the first time
The influential reality TV programme, aired in the UK for 18 years until 2018 (Alamy/PA)
Big Brother executive: Rebooting such a popular series is a ‘hard job’
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (PA)
Holly and Phil have been ‘misrepresented’ during lying in state row – ITV boss
Director-general of the BBC Tim Davie during a session at the Royal Television Society London Convention 2022 (Richard Kendal/RTS/PA)
Decision to cancel Last Night Of The Proms was a ’50/50 call’, says BBC…
Alex Mahon, chief executive of Channel 4 being interviewed by Amol Rajan during a session at the Royal Television Society London Convention 2022 (Richard Kendal/RTS/PA)
Channel 4 boss in discussion with Government after doubt cast over privatisation
Juliet Stevenson (PA)
Juliet Stevenson explains why she deleted Twitter
Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in the HBO series, House of the Dragon (HBO/PA)
Warner Bros Discovery focused on developing franchises like GoT and Harry Potter
Anton Du Beke will join the Strictly Live Tour judging panel for the first time in 2023 (BBC/PA)
Anton Du Beke to star on Strictly live tour judging panel for first time
Sherlock creator Steven Moffat defended the BBC in an interview with Radio Times (Ian West/PA)
Steven Moffat: The BBC will never be safe in the hands of the Government
Glenda Jackson has fondly remembered her experience of working with Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise (Ian West/PA)
Glenda Jackson recalls fond memories of working with Morecambe and Wise

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Glen Sannox. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution?s closing speech. The last utterance of Renee MacRae when she was alive was a ?blood-curdling scream? in the dark, a jury has been told. Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks