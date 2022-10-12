Jessie Buckley believes new film Women Talking is a ‘conversation starter’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Jessie Buckley believes new film Women Talking is a ‘conversation starter’

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 10:46 pm
Jessie Buckley attending Women Talking during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London (Yui Mok/PA)
Jessie Buckley attending Women Talking during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London (Yui Mok/PA)

Irish actress Jessie Buckley hopes her upcoming film, about a group of women in a religious colony struggling with their faith after a series of sexual assaults, inspires debate.

The American drama titled Women Talking, which stars Buckley alongside Claire Foy, Ben Whishaw and Frances McDormand, was written and directed by Sarah Polley.

Based on the novel by Miriam Toews, the film will show the group of women debating whether to stay in their remote Mennonite community and forgive their attackers or leave.

Women Talking – BFI London Film Festival 2022
Claire Foy, director Sarah Polley, Ben Whishaw and Jessie Buckley attending Women Talking during the BFI London Film Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Arriving at the film’s UK premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, 32-year-old Buckley told the PA news agency: “I don’t think it is gender specific, it’s not just for women, I hope it’s not just for women.

“I think this is a conversation starter and something that can be debated and thought about again in 10 years’ time.

“I definitely feel like in the few festivals that we’ve gone to that this is just the beginning and actually what this film is about is really what it is about after it finishes and that’s really exciting.”

Speaking about working with the cast, which also included Rooney Mara and Judith Ivey, Olivier award-winning actress Buckley added: “It was great, it was amazing.

“We were so lucky, there was not one bad egg and when you’re dealing with this kind of material we just had a laugh.

“We’d come back to the room and natter and drink wine and have fun.”

Women Talking – BFI London Film Festival 2022
Claire Foy attending Women Talking premiere (Yui Mok/PA)

Foy, who starred as Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of The Crown, said working on the film was “magic” and in particular she praised writer turned director Polley.

She told PA: “I think I got sent it and it was in the height of lockdown and I met Sarah on zoom and she’s a really unique person in the sense that she’s incredibly generous and open and honest and willing to learn.

“I think a lot of directors are the complete opposite of that, tell you what they want, tell you what they need, try and force their opinion on you and she just wasn’t like that at all.

“Even the casting process that’s what she did, she was really thoughtful about who she put in her film, what she wanted the story to be, I just really trusted her and it translated to being on set.

“Everyone in that film the least important part of it was themselves and I think that is how Sarah feels about filming, she wants to get out of the way of it and I just knew that she was really special person to be around.”

Women Talking – BFI London Film Festival 2022
Ben Whishaw (Yui Mok/PA)

Similarly Whishaw, who plays Q in the James Bond films, said he “adored” Polley and attributed her script to his involvement in the project.

“It was just incredibly moving and I felt like I’d never read anything like it before,” he told PA.

“It was challenging and beautiful and important, it was really very obvious from the minute I put it down that I wanted to do it.

“Although it is set in this quite closed religious community it’s speaking about being a woman, about freedom and about integrity, many things that we still are challenged by in the world today, all over the world.

“Given what the film is about and the kind of change that I feel the film is encouraging us to hope for, men have to be part of that discussion… it can’t be just for women and I don’t think it will be.”

Women Talking will be released in the UK on February 10.

