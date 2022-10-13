Colin Farrell: Reading The Banshees Of Inisherin script funnier than doing it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Colin Farrell: Reading The Banshees Of Inisherin script funnier than doing it

By Press Association
October 13, 2022, 7:37 pm Updated: October 14, 2022, 1:23 am
Colin Farrell stars in The Banshees of Inisherin (Scott Garfitt/AP)
Colin Farrell stars in The Banshees of Inisherin (Scott Garfitt/AP)

Irish actor Colin Farrell said reading The Banshees Of Inisherin script was funnier than performing it because “you go to some dark places temporarily”.

The black comedy-drama is written and directed by Oscar-winner Martin McDonagh, who directed Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in the 2008 film In Bruges.

His latest film, set on a remote island off the coast of Ireland, will see Farrell’s character devastated when his friend, played by Gleeson, puts an end to their life-long friendship.

It is the follow-up to McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and also stars Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan.

Arriving at the film’s UK premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, Farrell told the PA news agency it was “easy” returning to the screen with Gleeson.

“We push each other in the right ways from a place of love and a place of shared curiosity. We just had the most wonderful material on the page to get stuck in together.

“From the first scene on, it’s at turns hilarious and then ultimately very moving, very saddening.

“Reading it was funnier than it was doing it, and seeing it is funnier than it was doing it, it’s the bit in the middle, the second act, the actual putting of the scenes onto film, that’s the bit that can get a bit sticky sometimes because you go to some dark places, albeit temporarily, but an amazing company of actors and amazing crew as well, it felt like a very communal experience.”

Speaking about McDonagh, he added: “Martin likes to get a family feeling going … he doesn’t care if you’re an extraordinary actor.

“He loves the sense of family that comes as a result of a shared interest and a common goal, it’s not always like that.”

Gleeson said he had been anticipating a reunion since they filmed In Bruges because they all felt it was a “particularly special kind of thing” and they were “thrilled” to be back.

Filmmaker McDonagh said the film was “completely written” for Farrell, Gleeson, Condon and Keoghan.

Britain LFF The Banshees of Inisherin Red Carpet
Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell were reunited on the film (Scott Garfitt/AP)

He told PA: “I like having a repertoire of actors I can go back to, it’s easier not having complete strangers turn up on the film and so I do like to go back to the same people, not just because they’re fun but because they’re really good actors too.”

Speaking about the film, he said: “I just wanted to capture the sadness of a break-up really, but a break-up between two blokes which is not usually a story which is told, just to capture the sadness of it but how funny that can be too. Telling that truthfully was the initial impulsion.”

Talking about filming in Ireland, he added: “It was joyful. We shot really close to where my mum and dad live in Galway for half of the movie. I started my plays in Galway 25 years ago so it felt like a homecoming.”

Producer Graham Broadbent, who also produced the film In Bruges, described why he often returned to working with the same actors and director.

“I think there’s a way of making films, and you can do it in Hollywood with difficult, scary, horrible people or you can just do it with these smart, kind, nice, talented people and that’s the experience I have had with Martin across a number of films.

“There’s nothing nicer than being with brilliant, kind, smart people and doing something which I think is extraordinary.”

Singer-songwriter Noel Gallagher was among the guests arriving at the film’s UK premiere at the London Film Festival on Thursday.

The Banshees Of Inisherin will be released in the UK on October 21.

