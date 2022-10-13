Kate Garraway: NTA nomination for documentary on husband Derek is ‘bittersweet’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kate Garraway has said being nominated for a National Television Award for her documentary about her family life as her husband battles the long-term effects of Covid is “bittersweet”.

The Good Morning Britain presenter is in contention for a second year in a row in the authored documentary category, having taken home the award last year.

In 2021, she won for the first programme about her family’s life after her husband, former political adviser Derek Draper, spent a year in hospital being treated for Covid.

Reflecting on how she felt to be nominated again, she told the PA news agency on the red carpet at London’s OVO Arena Wembley: “It’s bittersweet, because you wouldn’t really want to be in a position to be making that documentary because it wouldn’t be a situation that you would choose.

“However, there were many nights when we feared Derek will be taken from us completely. So the fact that he fights on so incredibly, and we have the chance to care for him, is a fantastic thing.

“And to have the opportunity to celebrate the amazing work carers do, the professional carers, the millions of unpaid carers all across the country that are looking after loved ones, I think is a fantastic thing.”

The TV presenter added that her husband has helped her through difficult times and she finds him “inspiring”, and the support of the nation has also lifted her.

“People have been really lovely to me. One of the pluses about having a job which puts you in the public eye is that people know you so you do get a lot of support.

“And sometimes I think that’s why I need to speak up about this because there’s millions of people that maybe don’t have that around them. I’m very lucky.”

Garraway faces competition in the category from Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next; Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer And Me; and Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family And Autism.

Jay Blades welcomed the King to The Repair Shop (Ian West/BBC/Ricochet Ltd/PA)

Also attending the star-studded event was veteran actor Sir Lenny Henry, who has been announced as the recipient of the NTAs’ coveted gold special recognition award, honouring his long-running and varied career in UK television.

Speaking to the PA news agency on the red carpet, Sir Lenny said: “It’s a really good feeling, it’s lovely.

“And I feel honoured to be here, and very excited because we all watch this on the telly when we’re not invited, we all watch it and go, ‘Really? That person?’, so to be here and to know you’re winning something is pretty special, actually.

“I’m being specially recognised and not just in a ‘isn’t that that bloke off the telly’ but in an industry way, and industry stuff counts.

“I think if you win an award like this, it means that something has happened and people have realised that you’re being validated. So that’s a good thing.”

Also among the attendees at the annual event was Jay Blades, who is personally nominated in the expert category and also for the daytime show award for The Repair Shop.

An upcoming BBC special of the show will see the King meet Blades and his expert team of craftspeople to explore their shared passion for preserving heritage craft skills.

Speaking on the red carpet, Blades told PA the experience of meeting Charles had been “really unbelievable”.

He said: “Working with King Charles, well he was the Prince of Wales then and now King Charles III, I couldn’t believe that someone from a council estate and someone from a royal estate, we just got on like a house on fire.

“As Will said the other day, ‘I thought you and him knew each other from years ago, the way you guys were speaking to each other’.

“You’re going to see the prince then and the King now in a way that you’ve never seen him – he is so relaxed, to the extent where the protocols are kind of out the window. We talk to each other, we’re laughing, we’re just having a great time.”

Sam Ryder attending the NTAs (Ian West/PA)

Eurovision star Sam Ryder will also be performing during the award ceremony after he helped create a special television moment earlier this year when he came second in the song competition after Ukraine.

Reflecting on Eurovision 2023 being hosted in Liverpool, he confirmed he would not do the competition again as he feels it is “someone else’s story now”.

“I had the best time I could only possibly explain as the perfect year. Eurovision for me has always been about lifting up something and pouring light into darkness. That’s what we did,” he added.

“It was the perfect result. Ukraine deserved it, their song was amazing and we got to be there in the crowd. It doesn’t matter about where we came because we got to experience that and the power of that human spirit.”

Also among the awards up for grabs on Thursday evening is the Bruce Forsyth entertainment award which will see Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Taskmaster and The Graham Norton Show battle it out.

TV presenter Emma Willis, who got her big break on MTV and later become popular for her hosting roles on Big Brother, The Voice and The Circle, spoke about the upcoming series of Big Brother, which is set to launch on ITV next year – more than four years since it last aired on Channel 5.

Reflecting on the importance of support and a broadcaster’s duty of care for reality show contestants, Willis said: “I think duty of care should be paramount no matter what age we’re in and no matter what show you’re on.

“I feel like always at Big Brother that was absolutely what we always did, so I can’t imagine, and I absolutely hope, they won’t drop the ball and I’m sure they won’t, they know what they’re doing and it’s a great team that’s making it.”

The National Television Awards are taking place on Thursday at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, with comedian Joel Dommett on hosting duties.