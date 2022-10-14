Elizabeth Banks felt ‘deep responsibility’ to release new film after Roe v Wade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elizabeth Banks felt ‘deep responsibility’ to release new film after Roe v Wade

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 11:10 am
Elizabeth Banks during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Jonathan Hordle/PA)
Elizabeth Banks during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

Elizabeth Banks has said she feels a “much deeper responsibility” to release her new film in the wake of Roe v Wade being overturned.

The actress and director, 48, stars in the 1960s drama about a housewife who learns her pregnancy poses a threat to her own life and joins the Jane Collective to fight for abortion rights.

While the film was made before June when the US supreme court overturned the landmark Roe v Wade ruling, which established a constitutional right to abortion, Banks said it had only grown in relevance.

Graham Norton Show – London
Kate Hudson, Edward Enninful and Elizabeth Banks on the Graham Norton Show (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

Appearing on the Graham Norton Show, Banks described the feature as “a coming of age movie of a 40-year old woman”.

She added: “The film was written and made before Roe v Wade was reversed but now we feel a much deeper responsibility to put this story out.”

Asked about how she speaks to her own children about sex, she replied: “I am not embarrassed at all and I am very open with them.

“I learnt from my own mother that those conversations should happen as early and as often as possible.

“The only way to lower the abortion rate is by great sex education to empower women to understand about what’s going on with their bodies and how to protect themselves and to learn that sex can be fun.”

Graham Norton Show – London
Graham Norton with guests Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell, Kate Hudson, Edward Enninful, Elizabeth Banks and Self Esteem (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

Hollywood actress Kate Hudson also appeared on the programme to discuss appearing in the new Knives Out film, Glass Onion.

Staying tight-lipped about the plot of the whodunnit, the 43-year-old said: “I really can’t tell you much about it because it’s a mystery, but it was so much fun to do and my character Birdy was fabulous to play.

“The cast is wonderful and Daniel (Craig) was great fun to watch.

“We weren’t allowed to see the movie except with an audience, which I’ve never done before and it caused lots of sweating and a headache, but when I did see it with so many people it was just raucous and a great party. It was cool.”

The Graham Norton Show is on BBC One on Friday at 10.40pm.

