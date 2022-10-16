Eddie Redmayne realised how ‘extraordinarily hard’ nursing is during latest film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eddie Redmayne realised how ‘extraordinarily hard’ nursing is during latest film

By Press Association
October 16, 2022, 5:54 pm
Eddie Redmayne attended the UK premiere of The Good Nurse during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 (Ian West/PA)
Eddie Redmayne has said his latest role helped him realise that being a nurse is an “extraordinarily hard job”.

The 40-year-old British actor stars in upcoming film The Good Nurse, which sees nurse Amy Loughren become suspicious that her colleague Charlie Cullen – played by Redmayne – is responsible for a series of patient deaths.

Speaking about what he discovered about nursing during the filming of the movie, Redmayne said: “We had an amazing guy called Joe who was our nurse specialist and we had two weeks of nurse training, and it became absolutely clear what an extraordinarily hard job it is.”

The film, directed by Tobias Lindholm, is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Charles Graeber, which is in turn based on the true story of serial killer Charlie who murdered numerous patients during the course of his 16-year career as a nurse in New Jersey.

Oscar winner Redmayne stars alongside Jessica Chastain as she plays the role of Amy.

Redmayne continued: “One of the reasons Charlie, the character I play, was able to slip through the system was because there was a shortage of nurses in New Jersey at the time because it’s such an incredibly hard, underpaid job.

“But certainly the expectations on nurses, the physical expectation, like the actual physical labour, moving bodies, along with the science and the intellect it involves, let alone the emotional quality.

“You have to be a translator of what doctors do, you have to be the person that is there with the families, that sort of emotional intelligence, I think it’s one of the most extraordinarily hard jobs out there.”

UK premiere of The Good Nurse premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2022
Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain with the real life Amy Loughren and director Tobias Lindholm at the UK premiere of The Good Nurse during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 (Ian West/PA)

Chastain, 45, who recently won the Oscar for best actress for her role in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, shared Redmayne’s feelings about understanding the complexity of nursing and revealed the experience has remained with her.

“We went to nursing school, even putting in an IV, we learned all of that stuff,” she said.

“And now if I ever have to do anything, or someone’s giving me an IV, I’m always like, is that too much air in the tube? I’m really on them. I’m like, there’s too much air in here, you can’t put that in my vein, and they’re like, I know what I’m doing, chill out.”

Redmayne revealed that he had not taken too well to nursing, jokingly adding: “To be absolutely clear, if anyone is in trouble please call Jessica Chastain, under no circumstances call me, I was useless. I was endlessly injecting the poor dummy in the wrong place.”

The Good Nurse is set for release on Netflix on October 26.

