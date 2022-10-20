Vardy v Rooney: ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial to be staged in the West End

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vardy v Rooney: ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial to be staged in the West End

By Press Association
October 20, 2022, 12:24 pm
Coleen Rooney (left) and Rebekah Vardy during their High Court libel battle (PA)
Coleen Rooney (left) and Rebekah Vardy during their High Court libel battle (PA)

The “Wagatha Christie” legal battle between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy will be staged in the West End for one night only.

Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial has been adapted from a High Court transcript by Liv Hennessy and will be directed by Lisa Spirling.

The play will be produced by Eleanor Lloyd, who is behind the stage adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Witness For The Prosecution currently running in London.

Theatre producer Eilene Davidson is also working on the project.

In the trial which gripped the nation earlier this summer, Vardy, 40, lost a libel battle against 36-year-old Rooney over a viral social media post after a High Court judge found it was “substantially true”.

In the post, which went viral in October 2019, Rooney said she had carried out a months-long “sting operation” and accused Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

Her sleuthing efforts saw her dubbed “Wagatha Christie” in reference to the popular mystery writer.

The upcoming “verbatim production” will seek to reveal what went on behind the closed doors of the courtroom.

‘Wagatha Christie’ trial
Coleen and Wayne Rooney leaving the Royal Courts Of Justice, London (PA)

Producer Lloyd, who is also president of the Society of London Theatre, said: “The way the trial gripped the nation – myself included – demonstrated to me straight away how well this story would translate to the stage; the twists and turns of the case were so intriguing you couldn’t write it.”

Director Spirling, who is the artistic director of Theatre503, added: “This trial asks key questions about the complex boundaries between privacy and celebrity in modern Britain and what it is to be a so-called ‘Wag’.

“I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Eleanor, Eilene and Liv to bring this extraordinary courtroom script to life.”

‘Wagatha Christie’ trial
Rebekah and Jamie Vardy leaving the Royal Courts Of Justice during the High Court libel battle (PA)

The high-profile court case has already been secured for on-screen dramatisations, with Channel 4 creating a two-part film titled Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama.

The series will recreate the “high drama, high stakes High Court defamation case that followed, a case that had a huge impact on the lives of the two women at its heart and catapulted the two sparring legal teams into the spotlight, where much like Rooney and Vardy, their every move in the courtroom was dissected and scrutinised in the press”.

The show has also been created from court transcripts and will air later this year.

In August, Disney+ said it is also creating a three-part documentary series about the court battle with “exclusive access” to Rooney.

