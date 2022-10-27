Henry Cavill officially confirms his return as Superman for future DC projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Henry Cavill officially confirms his return as Superman for future DC projects

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 6:03 am
Henry Cavill officially confirms return as Superman for future DC projects (Ian West/PA)
Henry Cavill officially confirms return as Superman for future DC projects (Ian West/PA)

Henry Cavill has officially confirmed he will reprise his role as Superman for future projects, and promised fans their patience would be rewarded.

The British actor, who has appeared in multiple DC franchise films, said that his recent cameo in Black Adam was “just a very small taste of things to come”.

In a video post on Instagram, Cavill addressed fans directly, saying he had not wanted to spoil the news before fans had had a chance to see Black Adam, which stars Dwayne Johnson.

“Hey everyone. I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch black Adam,” he said.

“But now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman, and the image you see on this post, and what you saw in black Adam, is just a very small taste of things to come.”

He continued: “There’s a lot to be thankful for, and I’ll get to that in time, but I want to thank you guys most of all.

“Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded.”

Cavill’s previous appearances as Superman have come in 2013’s Man Of Steel, Batman vs Superman in 2016, Justice League in 2017 and this year’s brief appearance in Black Adam.

UK premiere of Black Adam – London
The British actor said that his recent cameo in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam film was ‘just a very small taste of things to come’ (PA)

Black Adam was released in UK theatres on October 21 and stars Johnson as the titular character.

Sharing Cavill’s video, Johnson wrote: We fought for years to bring you back. They always said no.

“We can’t intelligently & strategically build out our DC Universe without the greatest superhero of all time. Because for us, the fans will always come first.

“Welcome home, Superman. I’ll see you down the road.”

