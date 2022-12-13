Lottie Moss says sister Kate ‘never really supported me’ in 2022 reflection post

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lottie Moss has reflected on a “crazy year” and suggested her sister, fellow model Kate Moss, “never really supported her” professionally.

The catwalk star, 24, shared a lengthy post on Instagram in which she described how she began 2022 “in the worst place of my life” but was now in the “best place I’ve ever been mentally”.

Sharing a series of photographs taken by her friend Jessica Anne Woodley, Moss explained her decision to move away from fashion modelling.

She wrote: “I know it’s hard for people to understand but being in a toxic industry at a very young age really took its toll on me, being judged in the newspaper constantly and having my every move watched since I was 16 has been very difficult for my mental health.

“I understand I have come from a very privileged position being the sister of someone very famous but believe it or not that person never really supported me, my parents were amazing but could not relate to what I was going through and did not know the full extent of what I was going through most of the time, I was pretty much on my own so I had to navigate this by myself and do the best I could which I feel I have.”

Moss said fashion modelling was “not for me and had its ups and downs but I do feel it allowed me to meet some amazing people and took me to some amazing places”.

She added that she usually struggled with expressing her feelings and did not want her post to come off as “poor me”.

“Just remember in this world everything is relative and to remember everyone has been through their own traumas and experiences that they chose to deal with in their own way so please be kind,” she added.

Kate Moss (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Moss, who recently acquired a face tattoo, signed off the message by writing: “I hope next year is my best yet and thank you for all the support.”

Woodley, who appeared on reality TV series Made In Chelsea and now works as a photographer, was among those responding to the post.

She wrote: “I’m so proud of you little bean sprout.”

It comes after Moss reportedly parted ways with modelling agency Storm, with the company removing her page from its website.

Moss is the half-sister of Kate Moss, 48, through her father, Peter.

Her sibling had already become an internationally famous model by the time she was born.