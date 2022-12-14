‘It was too much’: Iman on coping with the death of husband David Bowie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Iman has said the process of trying to grieve privately following the death of her husband David Bowie became “too much” as she felt there was a “target” on her head.

The 67-year-old model and businesswoman married the acclaimed musician in 1992 and the pair remained together until Bowie’s death from liver cancer in 2016 at the age of 69.

Speaking to British Vogue about the period following Bowie’s death, Iman said: “It was too much. Too much.

“We lived a very private life and suddenly it felt like there was a target on mine and my daughter’s head…

“You had people who would take your picture, sell it and then come to you and say, ‘I feel your pain.’

“And, I’m like, ‘No, bitch, you don’t feel my pain, get away from me.’”

Iman, who has a 22-year-old daughter with Bowie, reflected on how the Starman singer encouraged her to launch her beauty brand Iman Cosmetics, which has focused on offering a diverse range of shades since it’s creation in 1994.

“People always ask me if I influenced him. I didn’t. David came to me fully informed,” she said.

Iman is British Vogue’s January cover star (Nadine Ijewere/British Vogue/PA)

Adding “I said, ‘Suppose it fails? ’And he replied, ‘And? If it fails, what do you think is going to happen? You’re not going to die of it.

“You know that there isn’t a single Black model who ever goes to a job without having her foundation in her pocket. This is a reason to create’.”

The Somalia-born model, who was a muse to designers including Gianni Versace and Yves Saint Laurent, also spoke candidly about racism in her industry saying: “The reason a lot of [racist] things are happening in our industry is because there is nobody [non-white] in decision-making positions. These people exist.

“So this idea that we are asking for a seat at the table… I’m done with the seat at the table. Let’s just dismantle the whole table.”

The full interview with Iman is available in the January issue of British Vogue via digital download and on newsstands from December 20.