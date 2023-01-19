Domee Shi on Bafta nomination beside ‘filmmaking hero’ and ‘hilarious’ Sandra Oh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Domee Shi on Bafta nomination beside ‘filmmaking hero’ and ‘hilarious’ Sandra Oh

By Press Association
January 19, 2023, 9:43 pm
Domee Shi arrives for the gala screening of Disney’s Turning Red at Everyman Borough Yards, south London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Domee Shi arrives for the gala screening of Disney’s Turning Red at Everyman Borough Yards, south London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Director Domee Shi said she grew up loving filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro and “can’t believe” her animated film Turning Red is competing against Pinocchio for a Bafta.

The 33-year-old said she made the comedy about growing up to guide her 13-year-old self through the “tumultuous experience of puberty” and wanted to highlight her Chinese-Canadian heritage in the film which features Sandra Oh and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Shi told the PA news agency: “I was so excited at this opportunity to really highlight my culture and my heritage, coming from Toronto, Canada from a Chinese immigrant family, and really use this backdrop to tell this universal coming-of-age story but through a lens which we’ve never seen before on a world stage.

“It was just so much fun to geek out about specific Chinese dishes that the character would be cooking at home, like the dumplings and the specific dishes that her mum and her dad would make for her, down to the the small details in her family temple and that ancestral worship and really sharing that part of Chinese culture with the world was super cool.

“But also showing even though my background is so different than a lot of other people in the audience we have so many things in common too.

“We were all at some point horribly embarrassed by our mums, we have all had cringy embarrassing crushes on classmates, on musicians, on boy band members, and that we’re all the same in that we all probably don’t want to go back to being 13.”

On Thursday, Turning Red was nominated for Bafta’s best animated film alongside Marcel The Shell With Shoes On from Dean Fleischer Camp, Joel Crawford’s Puss In Boots and Del Toro’s Pinocchio.

Shi told PA: “It’s amazing that his (Del Toro’s) movie is competing with my movie. I grew up loving Pan’s Labyrinth and all of the work that he’s done so to have a filmmaking hero of mine as a competitor, it’s just so amazing – I can’t believe I’m here.”

Shi said the Turning Red cast made the film “1000 times better than I could have ever imagined”, particularly picking out US actress Oh who plays character Ming Lee.

Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh who plays Ming Lee in Turning Red (James Manning/PA)

She said: “I think she added so much depth and nuance to the character of Ming who on paper could so easily turn out one dimensional or like a dragon lady tiger mum stereotype.

“But because she approached every line from the emotional drive of ‘I just want to protect my daughter, I just love her so much that I don’t want anything bad to happen to her’ that really helped sell a lot of the harsher lines or scenes.

“And she’s so funny, Sandra is hilarious. She’s one of those rare actresses who can really easily switch between drama and comedy. She brought this demonic hilarious monster voice for Ming in the third act and that was all her.

“Our plan at the beginning was to put an effect over her voice to make it sound deep and scary but she went there and then she instantly goes to empathetic, emotional hurt mum in an instant.”

Shi also described the film as a “labour of love” having first pitched the film to Pixar in 2017 and making it during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She told PA: “I think you can tell it when you watch the movie it was just so much fun to make. We animated most of it from home and it became almost like an escape for a lot of us who were dealing with the uncertainty of the pandemic and the world.

“I really just wanted this movie to feel almost like an oasis where we can all just come and play with our teen selves and make it into something that we can all celebrate and be proud of.

“You can really feel that positive energy when you watch the movie, that we were all just trying to make something fun and joyous that celebrates growing up, it celebrates women, that celebrates Chinese culture.”

