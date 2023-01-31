Only Fools And Horses musical to close in West End after four years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Only Fools And Horses The Musical is to close at the Theatre Royal Haymarket after four years – becoming the West End venue’s longest running production.

Currently starring Paul Whitehouse as Grandad, the show has played more than 1,000 performances to some 750,000 people since opening in February 2019.

The production is planning a UK tour and Whitehouse said they hope to bring the show back to the West End sometime in the future.

The time has nearly come to bid CHEERIO to Hooky Street! Book now for our final weeks in the West End. You don’t want to miss out on @TRH_London’s longest running show! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/2d4Hlb7AfR — Only Fools and Horses The Musical (@OFAHMusical) January 31, 2023

The hit stage version of the classic BBC sitcom was adapted by Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan, son of original series writer John Sullivan, to fulfil his father’s wishes for a theatre production.

It features elements from the whole series and took five years to complete, as well as having an original score including contributions from the late Chas Hodges.

Whitehouse said: “It’s been an unbelievable four years for the whole cast of the Only Fools musical.

“We’ve consistently played to packed houses and received standing ovations night after night – the audiences have been incredible.

“I’m committed to six months’ filming from May onwards, so it felt the right time to say ‘Bonjour’ to Del and the gang… for now.

Sir David Jason as Del Boy, Nicholas Lyndhurst as Rodney Trotter, and Lennard Pearce as Grandad in the original TV series of Only Fools And Horses (BBC/PA)

“But we are planning a UK tour – more details to be announced later this year – and we hope to bring the show back into the West End at some point in the future.

“But for now there are just three months to get a ticket to see us at the Theatre Royal. Bonnet de douche!”

The original series, written by John Sullivan, first aired on the BBC in 1981.

It featured the colourful escapades of market trader Del Boy, played by Sir David Jason, and his less streetwise younger brother Rodney Trotter, played by Nicholas Lyndhurst, as they went through the highs and lows of life trying to become rich.

The musical version has also seen Les Dennis take on the role of Grandad.

– Only Fools And Horses The Musical will end its run at London’s Theatre Royal on Saturday April 29.