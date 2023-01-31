Ukraine will be like a ribbon running through Eurovision, says BBC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukraine will be like a ribbon running through Eurovision, says BBC

By Press Association
January 31, 2023, 4:31 pm
The new branding for the Eurovision Song Contest on display at St George’s Hall in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
The new branding for the Eurovision Song Contest on display at St George’s Hall in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

A BBC Eurovision director has said that Ukraine’s participation in the song contest can be imagined as a “really rich ribbon running through” the event.

The international music show will take place in Liverpool in May after the city was chosen to host the competition on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.

Eurovision 2023
(left to right) Claire McColgan, director of Culture Liverpool, Bill Addy, chief executive at the Liverpool Bid Company and Faye Dyer, managing director of the ACC Group (Peter Byrne/PA)

Martin Green, managing director of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 at the BBC, was asked by the PA news agency on Tuesday about how the country, which was invaded by Russia last year, will be emphasised at the event in May.

He said: “Just imagine it as a really rich ribbon running through the whole thing and importantly both on and off camera…

“We want to make sure that we celebrate and honour the fact that we’re hosting this on Ukraine’s behalf.”

He said the new branding for Eurovision, showing hearts beating together in the colours of the Ukrainian and UK flags – unveiled on Tuesday, was “hopefully” seen as a “statement of intent”.

The artwork has been a partnership between the UK’s Superunion agency and Ukraine’s creative studio Starlight Creative.

The slogan of this year’s event, United By Music, was also revealed the same day, which the BBC said “reflects the very origins of the contest, developed to bring Europe closer together through a shared TV experience across different countries”.

The branding also sees a “nod” to the city’s rich musical heritage and iron street signs, the BBC said, as the typeface Penny Lane has been used in the branding.

The Beatles, formed in Liverpool, released the song of the same name, Penny Lane, in 1967.

Mr Green confirmed that Kalush Orchestra would be taking part in the competition in the grand final as last year’s winners, similar to previous years.

He added that the show is still in “deep development” so there is no announcement on musical guests, however, he did say that audiences should watch out for “a lot of surprises and goodies”.

During previous years, Madonna, Mika and Riverdance have guest performed during the show.

Claire McColgan, director of Culture Liverpool, said the city will look “gorgeous” – with art installations, the Eurovision village by the waterfront, a cultural festival and local businesses getting involved.

She added: “You’ve also got a relationship with Ukraine so you’ll see that through the whole programme and that’s a thread that will weave all the way through it.”

This includes a school programme which has seen children in the Liverpool region being taught Ukrainian along with other European languages before the event kicks off.

Ms McColgan added she hopes there will be a “legacy” of relationships between Ukrainian and Liverpudlian artists that are created off the back of the event.

The BBC has run the event as the public broadcaster during the eight previous times the UK has played host due to winning the contest or when other countries could not host the show.

Mr Green added: “(With the coronation of the King) this is an extraordinary seven days for this extraordinary organisation to really show everyone what it does and what it does best.”

Eurovision 2023
A new logo and slogan which has been revealed for the Eurovision Song Contest ahead of the 2023 event in Liverpool (BBC/PA)

Ms McColgan said Liverpool is used to hosting “big events” and added that there is still accommodation available in the city, around 10,000 hotel rooms, and more in the surrounding areas that have ferry and train links to the event.

The Eurovision’s handover and allocation draw programme will be broadcast live for first time on the BBC.

It is hosted by Rylan Clark and AJ Odudu, on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 7pm and will incorporate the new branding and Ukrainian refugees who have settled in Liverpool and local schoolchildren.

St George’s Hall and the Liverpool sign at Liverpool ONE is using the branding already before it is rolled out across the city from April.

The 11,000-capacity M&S Bank Arena on Liverpool’s waterfront will host the contest in May.

