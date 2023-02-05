Sandy Powell becomes first costume designer to receive Bafta Fellowship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sandy Powell becomes first costume designer to receive Bafta Fellowship

By Press Association
February 5, 2023, 8:02 am
Sandy Powell at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2019 (Bafta/Ricky Darko/PA)
Sandy Powell at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2019 (Bafta/Ricky Darko/PA)

British costume designer Sandy Powell will be awarded a Bafta Fellowship for the “mesmerising” wardrobes she has created during her almost four-decade career in the film industry.

Powell, who has won three Bafta and Academy Awards respectively, said she is “hugely flattered” by the accolade and “especially proud” to be the first costume designer to receive Bafta’s highest honour.

The 62-year-old said: “I am lucky in that I love what I do and have been extremely fortunate to have collaborated with some of the most talented and inspirational people in the industry both behind and in front of the camera.

“I look forward to many more years to come.”

Sandy Powell
Sandy Powell becomes first costume designer to receive Bafta Fellowship (Bafta/Matt Holyoak/PA)

Previous recipients of the Fellowship in film include Dame Helen Mirren, Charlie Chaplin, Martin Scorsese, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Vanessa Redgrave, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Ang Lee.

Jane Millichip, chief executive of Bafta, said: “Sandy Powell is not only a great designer, she is a great storyteller. Her costumes are mesmerising in their beauty, but they also interpret narrative brilliantly and provide the infrastructure for character.

“For more than three decades, Sandy has raised awareness for the craft of costume design in film and provided a spotlight for designers in the act of filmmaking.

“We look forward to honouring Sandy’s work this month at our EE Bafta Film Awards and to working with her over the next year to inspire the next generation of costume designers and storytellers.”

London-born Powell began making clothes from a young age and first rose to prominence for her work on period drama Orlando, directed by Sally Potter, gaining her first Bafta and Academy Award nominations for best costume design.

Osacrs/Sandy Powell with trophy
Sandy Powell with her Oscar, which she won for Best Costume Design for the film Shakespeare In Love at the 71st annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles (Peter Jordan/PA)

In 1998, Todd Hayne’s Velvet Goldmine won Powell her first Bafta award before scoring her first Oscar for John Madden’s Shakespeare In Love made in the same year.

Powell has been a frequent collaborator with directors including Haynes and Scorsese, which led to her second Academy Award win for The Aviator.

In 2009, Powell worked alongside Jean-Marc Vallee on The Young Victoria, winning her second Bafta and third Academy Award before scooping her third Bafta award for The Favourite 10 years later.

Other notable credits which have won her Bafta and Academy Award nominations include The Irishman, Cinderella and Mary Poppins Returns.

She most recently worked on Oliver Hermanus’ Living, starring Bill Nighy, and Marc Webb’s Snow White – which is currently in post-production.

Powell will be presented the Fellowship as part of a special commemoration of her work during the ceremony taking place at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall on February 19.

