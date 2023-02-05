Tar and The Banshees Of Inisherin sweep London Critics’ Circle film awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Tar and The Banshees Of Inisherin sweep London Critics’ Circle film awards

By Press Association
February 5, 2023, 6:31 pm
Bill Nighy attending the 43rd London Critics’ Circle Film Awards at the May Fair Hotel in London (Ian West/PA)
Bill Nighy attending the 43rd London Critics’ Circle Film Awards at the May Fair Hotel in London (Ian West/PA)

Oscar-tipped Tar and The Banshees Of Inisherin were the big winners at the London Critics’ Circle film awards picking up three and five awards respectively.

Psychological drama Tar, directed by Todd Field, stars Cate Blanchett as the complicated genius conductor of a German orchestra at the height of her career before it begins to unravel.

It was named film of the year at the May Fair Hotel ceremony on Sunday, while Academy Award winner Blanchett was named actress of the year and Field director of the year.

TAR premiere – London
Cate Blanchett was named actress of the year for the third time (Yui Mok/PA)

It marks the third time Blanchett has won the award, after Elizabeth in 1998 and Blue Jasmine in 2013.

Meanwhile, British-Irish director Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin left the ceremony with five prizes – including screenwriter of the year for McDonagh, actor of the year for Colin Farrell and both supporting actor and actress for Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon respectively.

The win continues Farrell’s successful awards season run, after scooping his first Academy Award nomination for best actor, and receiving a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) gong for his performance as Padraic Suilleabhain.

The film about friendship, which co-stars Brendan Gleeson, also picked up the Attenborough Award for British Irish film of the year.

Another Irish title, The Quiet Girl, won foreign language film of the year in a tie win alongside Park Chan-wook’s thriller Decision To Leave.

43rd London Critics’ Circle Film Awards – London
Michelle Yeoh attending the 43rd London Critics’ Circle Film Awards at the May Fair Hotel in London (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, Michelle Yeoh was presented with the critics’ top prize, the Dilys Powell award for excellence in film for her role as Evelyn Wang in the action epic Everything Everywhere All At Once.

It comes after the 60-year-old Malaysian actress received an Oscar nod and a Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy motion picture in the film about a Chinese immigrant who finds herself responsible for saving the multiverse.

Florence Pugh and Bill Nighy were named British Irish actress and actor for their body of work in 2022, which saw Nighy scoop his first Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of a veteran civil servant in Living.

43rd London Critics’ Circle Film Awards – London
Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal attending the 43rd London Critics’ Circle Film Awards at the May Fair Hotel (Ian West/PA)

The ceremony proved to be a reunion for Aftersun stars Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio, who played father and daughter in writer-director Charlotte Wells’ film.

Teenager Corio won the young British Irish performer award for her role as Sophie Paterson, while Paul was on hand to accept Wells’ Philip French award for breakthrough British Irish filmmaker.

The technical achievement award went to Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio for animation and was collected by Gregory Mann, who voiced the title character.

Meanwhile, Laura Poitras’s film All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, about the life and work of renowned photographer and activist Nan Goldin, was named documentary of the year and Keeran Anwar Blessie’s A Fox In The Night secured British Irish short film of the year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
3
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
4
David Russell fell asleep at the wheel. Image: DC Thomson
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
5
Changes approved at Elgin South Street shop. Image: Design team/ DC Thomson
Elgin whisky shop changes approved as part of multi-million pound transformation, access track upgrade…
6
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: CRAIG SINCLAIR
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
7
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir shows off her skills to the GB squad
UK’s snowboarding and free skiing championships heading to Cairngorms
8
Bojan Miovski celebrates his second goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘Happiest Saturday in a long time! – Aberdeen fans thrilled as Dons return to…
9
Crowds of families turned up to help raise funds for two Aberdeen families. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘We’re here for you’: Bridge of Don community turns out to support fundraiser for…
10
John Hewitt heads home the Aberdeen winner against Real Madrid during extra time in Gothenburg.
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’

More from Press and Journal

Four kayakers were marooned at Loch Ailort this evening. Image: RNLI/ Nigel Millard
Mallaig lifeboat crew rescues four marooned kayakers at Lochaber loch
Brechin City captain Jamie Bain. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Brechin too strong for Wick; Keith and Vale share the spoils
Lachie Macleod on the ball for Banks o' Dee. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee and Formartine United chalk up victories
Lossiemouth's Niall Kennedy. Image: Jasper Image.
Lossiemouth stun Inverurie Locos; Fraserburgh defeat Huntly in Mark Cowie's 300th game in charge
Invergordon came back from two goals down to win 3-2 against Inverness Athletic. Image: Mackie Sports Photos
Goals and drama as North Caledonian League sides battle for semi-final places
Bill Nighy attending the 43rd London Critics’ Circle Film Awards at the May Fair Hotel in London (Ian West/PA)
Weekend court roll – a depraved Dunelm pervert and a truth or dare sex…
NEIL PATERSON PICS - Caberfeidhs Liam Symonds comes off worst in a challenge with Graham Campbell (Fort William). Fort William v Caberfeidh in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup, played at An Aird, Fort William.
Shinty: Campbell brothers come out of retirement for Fort William cause
22Dec12. Rothes, Moray. SPORT. Rothes FC V Strathspey Thistle FC. Pictured right, Strathspey Thistle manager Brian Ritchie. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .22/12/12
Strathspey draw with in-form Nairn; Clach defeat Forres
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson and coach Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has bought himself and the club time
4 February 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie celebrate CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart pleased to triumph in vital encounter with Brora

Editor's Picks

Most Commented